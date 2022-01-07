Queue of 5 hours and leaked data expose chaos with flu and Covid in the interior of SP – 06/01/2022 – Daily life

Waiting for five hours in private hospitals, leaked data that ended up in the police and delays in the test results. The rise in cases of flu and Covid-19 in the interior of São Paulo exposes structures below demand both in the private network and in the SUS (Unified Health System).

Seamstress Suelene Aparecida Teixeira, 62, from Ribeirão Preto, fell ill at Christmas and was assisted by the agreement at Santa Casa. As a result, the grandchildren and daughter became ill.

“They stayed from 9 am to 2 pm at the Unimed Hospital. In the UPAs [Unidades de Pronto Atendimento], I have acquaintances who were on hold for 7 to 10 hours,” said the seamstress.

Ana Paula Della Mota Dias, 36, a businesswoman from Ribeirão, claimed to have scheduled a test at a pharmacy for her son on Monday (3), without any difficulties. “But today [quinta] my sister-in-law started having symptoms. When we went to schedule her test, there was only space for Tuesday.”

Unimed Ribeirão said that “cases have increased, but in lesser severity and without the need for hospitalization”. According to the company, until this Thursday (6), the positivity rate rose from 11% to 39%.

There was a 400% growth in care for respiratory problems in the Unimed network. In the first six days of the year alone, 5,000 cases were registered, with peaks of up to five hours of waiting for patients with mild symptoms.

In São José do Rio Preto, the group jumped from 10 to 17 patients per hour (up 70%). Unimed in the city informed that there is no shortage of tests, but, because of the discharge, the waiting time for results went from 48 hours (2 days) to 120 hours (5 days). About 500 tests have been done a day since the year began.

Unimed Bauru reported that the movement in emergency care “grew 100% in the last 15 days.” In Araçatuba, the flow of people with symptoms rose to 238% in one week.

In a statement, Hospital Unimed Araçatuba declared that it doubled the number of employees and doctors in emergency care and that “it was also necessary to increase the number of receptionists to open the registration of patients, public advisors and doormen to organize receptions and places in that patients await”.

He also informed that the RT-PCR test, produced by a private laboratory, is already lacking, that the antigen tests are low in volume and that there is a possibility of lack of the Nasal Swab test for Covid-19 throughout the country, making rapid tests as the main alternative.

Pedro Palocci, physician and president of Grupo São Lucas de Ribeirão Preto, stated that, with the increase in consumption in Emergency Room, there has been a lack of intravenous Dipyrone for ten days. Tamiflu, on the other hand, is at a very high price.

The group registered a jump from 150 to 300 patients seen a day with respiratory problems. According to its president, in addition to expanding the team, it opened a new wing with 11 beds — patients with H3N2 and Covid-19 are being kept in separate spaces, says Palocci.

In the public network, Ribeirão hired more employees and this Thursday activated a tent to complement the service at the UPA Leste —despite being open to all emergency and urgent cases, it redirected the care of children to other units in the city. Araraquara also announced this week that it will reopen its field hospital.

In Bauru, the city hall and the Municipal Health Commission defined that all cases of respiratory syndrome will be treated from this farm onwards in just one place, the UPA Geisel/Redentor. The other four UPAs in the city will no longer serve patients with respiratory problems. The city’s Samu, starting next week, will also start offering telemedicine (just call 192, choose option 2 and receive guidance without leaving your home).

Rio Preto will set up a respiratory care center at the Swift Complex, because the UPAs are all full, and it is in the process of hiring employees and 40,000 antigen tests.

In the public network of Presidente Prudente, attendance at UPAS increased by more than 80% compared to the same period last year (jumped from 250 to 480 per day), and the orientation is that people with symptoms seek basic health units for not overload the UPAS with simpler cases.

With records of infection and 232 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in just two days, the city of Batatais, in the region of Ribeirão, is still undergoing an investigation into the data leakage of one hundred patients treated by the municipal network.

The list, made available in a WhatsApp group of employees, began circulating this week on social networks and contained full names, SUS registration number, address, test date and expected isolation time.

In a statement, the Municipality of Batatais said that “a police report was prepared and an internal investigation was instituted to investigate the leakage of information about patients who tested positive for Covid-19 in the last few days”.

Also in the note, he repudiated “the interference of data that are exclusively for internal control in the actions maintained by the Health Surveillance”, noting that it will take administrative measures on the leak.

In Campinas, the city hall registered a high in the issuance of virtual health certificates, a document created so that people with mild flu-like symptoms can be absent from work. The idea is to limit the spread of the virus, preventing people from circulating in the health network.

In the first six days of January alone, 414 documents were issued, a number higher than the 152 issued in December, 206 in November and 171 in October. Between Wednesday and Thursday alone, there were around 180 orders.

But the demand for care and emergency care in hospitals remains high, with queues in some places.

“The service has increased significantly. But what we have observed is an increase in demand, but not an evolution in severity as we have seen in other Covid waves. It is a minority that needs hospitalization or more specific monitoring”, said the Nurse at the Health Surveillance Department, Priscilla Bacci Pegoraro.

According to the Municipality of Campinas, until Wednesday (5) there were 24 adult patients with Covid-19 admitted to the ward. The data shows that there is no confirmation of patients infected with the omicron variant in the city.

In view of the picture, Mayor Dário Saadi (Republicans) authorized the emergency hiring of 163 professionals in the health area. There are 28 doctors, 108 nursing technicians and 27 nurses.

Piracicaba also faces problems in its public hospital network after the holiday season.

According to municipal management, 2,682 consultations were carried out in public hospitals in the city on Thursday, compared to 1,377 on December 24, Christmas Eve.

In the last 24 hours, 80% of SUS ward beds were occupied by patients with Covid-19. Another 37.5% of beds were occupied in the private network.

In Sorocaba, between December and January, the city hall set up four sentinel health units to exclusively care for cases of flu-like illness, with one of them working 24 hours a day.