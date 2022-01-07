Rafael Vitti praises Larissa Manoela, his romantic partner in ‘Além da Ilusão’ | beyond the illusion

“The main theme of this story is love, enchantment, plans, dreams, desires, desires, and our story has it all,” said Rafa, at an online event to promote the soap opera.

What a lot of people might ask is what his relationship with Larissa is like on set. Very good, as he says:

“Lari is an exceptional partner, very open, it was a pleasant surprise.”

Rafael Vitti and Larissa Manoela will be a couple in 'Além da Ilusão' — Photo: Globo/Paulo Belote

Look at what she said, returning the compliments of her fellow scene:

“I was very happy to have such an amazing partner like Rafa to be able to create these characters and this relationship. We have an intensity and a desire to live these characters.”

🥰 With a partnership like this, we can only expect a much-loved couple on stage!

I miss a recording, right my son?

Rafa also spoke about how happy he was to go back to recording and gave us good reasons to watch the soap opera:

‘For me it was emotional (going back to recording), I needed to go back, it was good.”

Can this? Of course you can, the artistic director of “Além da Ilusão” explains:

“We wanted to make a very free past, very close to the present, we use the time to talk about now. The search is for involvement, enchantment and proximity”, said Luiz Henrique Rios.

Author Alessandra Poggi, tell me more about this please?

“We use the entire universe as a background for the soap opera to tell the stories. There will be characters who will fight for Brazil in World War II, but the idea is not to tell the Second World War, but to tell their story in this background .”

But for both Rafa and Larissa, “Além da Ilusão” is the debut in period soaps. But then you’ll ask: hey, but didn’t Rafa make “Verão 90”, which, as the name implies, takes place in the 90’s? He explains himself:

“I always wanted to do a period soap. Even though I made ‘Summer 90’, it wasn’t that far off. For me it’s a big challenge, I’ve always made contemporary characters.”

For Larissa, who has already done a lot of youth work, the challenge is the same:

“Like Rafa, I also had a great desire to make period soaps. Getting out of our reality has been very interesting. I got very involved with the story. When I saw the first words, I thought about how I was going to do it. “

Rafael Vitti as the magician Davi in ​​the first phase of 'Beyond Illusion' — Photo: Paulo Belote/Globo

Yes we will! Even because our protagonist David will be an illusionist. Now, it seems like there’s someone who’s almost a professional magician in the cast. And who delivers is the artistic director:

“I had the great opportunity to deal with an actor who is magical. Rafa basically does all the scenes, and he’s doing magic. He is magical. We use some effects features, but most of them do. Magic is a game of seduction and distraction, we use the camera to build this game. Some are effects, but most magic is mechanical.”

What a wonderful outfit is this, Larissa?

Larissa Manoela in 'Além da Ilusão' — Photo: João Cotta/Globo

“I’m simply enchanted by the costume. It’s very beautiful, very rich, we fall in love. From the beginning, I bought this idea a lot. I was delighted with what Elisa wears and when I saw Isadora afterwards, it’s impressive. Paula Carneiro, who signs our costumes, is brilliant. The pieces are very beautiful.”

