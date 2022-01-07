Raízen is too big to generate value and recover losses in a new crop that is still small and market under pressure – Money Times

Of the BRL 7.25 on the day of your Initial Public Offering (IPO), on August 5, the preferred share of root (ROOT4) has not stopped being discounted. It closed quoted at BRL 5.56 in the business of the fifth (6), when the company was authorized by the B3 (B3SA3) a buy back 40 million of the outstanding shares.

This huge discount and still with a strong downward trend – only yesterday it lost another 3.61% -, from this one that was a blue chip candidate, not only came in the sharpest period of the drop in sugarcane production in the Center-South, but also because the market understands that the partial recovery of the next harvest will not be enough.

The world’s largest biofuel producer and second in distribution in Brazil, among the largest in sugar, with 26 production units and hundreds of thousands of hectares of its own sugarcane (much on lease), the joint venture between cosan (CSAN3) and shell is seen as too big and complex to generate value in a pressured market, according to some analysts interviewed by Money Times.

In addition to the extraordinary fall in the entire sector in the 20/21 harvest, to 520 million tons of cane (the previous harvest was 606 million/t), the next one would still not be enough to amortize the last losses amid high costs of production in the field. Projections are for 550-560m/t.

Still in an uncertain scenario regarding ethanol consumption and sugar prices in the international market, especially now that India is coming out with a surplus crop in production and exports.

By wiping 3.21% of the outstanding shares, just six months after the biggest IPO of 2021, trying to abort the depreciation and protect the shareholders, Raízen either believes that there is market folly or an incorrect assessment of its value.