Rare case of avian flu in humans is registered in England – 07/01/2022 – Balance and Health

A person contracted avian flu in southwest England, reported on Thursday (6) the British health security agency, noting that the risk to humans remains “very low” despite a major epidemic among poultry.

The UK has been facing an unprecedented outbreak of avian flu since November. Hundreds of thousands of poultry were euthanized due to this viral disease, spread by migratory birds from Russia and Eastern Europe.

The person was found to have become infected after identifying an outbreak of the H5N1 avian influenza strain among his birds.

“The person became infected as a result of very close and regular contact with a large number of infected birds, in and around their home for a long period of time,” the agency said in a statement.

The patient “is currently doing well and remains isolated,” he explained.

“All of the individual’s contacts, including whoever visited the site, have been traced, and there is no evidence that the infection has spread to anyone else,” he added.

The transmission of avian flu from birds to humans is “very unusual,” the statement said.

“Although the risk of avian flu for the general public is very low, we know that some strains have the potential to spread to humans and that is why we have effective systems to detect them in time and take action”, explained the professor Isabel Oliver, scientific director of the health security agency.

“There is currently no evidence that this strain detected in the UK can spread from one person to another, but we know that viruses evolve all the time and we continue to monitor the situation closely,” he added.

In June of last year, China reported the discovery of the world’s first human infection of the H10N3 avian flu strain. The Chinese National Health Commission (NHC) said at the time that “the risk of a large-scale spread is extremely low.”