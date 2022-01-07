Razer X Fossil Gen 6 is Razer’s new smartwatch for gamers

Razer announced during CES 2022 a partnership with Fossil to create a stylized version of the company’s latest smartwatch. The Razer X Fossil Gen 6 brings all the advanced functions of the smart watch, with a Razer look and a focus on the gamer audience. It is a limited edition product, with only 1,337 units.

Razer’s edition will offer three exclusive interfaces: analog, text and Chroma, in addition to two bracelets to change, made of silicone in black and green.

Check out the main features of Razer X Fossil Gen 6:

Stainless steel frame and buttons

4.4 cm screen diameter with 1.28” touch-sensitive digital display

Waterproof (up to 30 meters)

Snapdragon Wear™ 4100+ Processor

Connectivity: Bluetooth® 5.0 LE, Wi-Fi, GPS, NFC SE

Sensors: accelerometer, gyroscope, compass, altimeter, PPG heart rate, SpO2, off-body infrared and ambient light

Wear OS operating system by Google

8GB of storage and 1GB of RAM

4-Pin USB Quick Charge with Magnetic Disk

A suggested price for the watch has not yet been informed, but we have bad news for Brazilians who were interested. In addition to being a limited edition, the Razer X Fossil Gen 6 is not scheduled for availability here.

For those who want to compete for one of the 1,337 units despite having to go through an import, you can check the official website and ask to be notified when the watch becomes available – in three days.