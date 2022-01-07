Real Madrid prepares “galactic contract” for renewal with Vini Jr. in June, says newspaper | spanish football

Most valuable player in the world, according to a study by the CIES Football Observatory (Football Observatory of the International Center for Sport Studies), Vini Jr will receive important recognition at Real Madrid.

According to the newspaper Marca, the club and the player will talk in June to discuss a renewal. It will be, in the words of the publication, a “galactic contract” (see below).

With just 25 games played in 2021/22, Vini is already in his top-scoring season since joining Real Madrid. There have been 12 goals scored so far – second only to Benzema, with 20 -, with seven more assists.

At 21, Vini Jr was named player of the month at the club in August, October and November. In a recent interview with ge, Frederico Pena, CEO of the company that manages the player’s career, the current salary is in the lowest third of the cast.