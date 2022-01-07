Real Madrid prepares Vinicus Jr.’s renewal with ‘galactic contract’, says the newspaper

The Brazilian has stood out for Real in its top scorer season, with 12 goals already scored

Vinicius Jr. must renew his contract with the Real Madrid, according to the spanish newspaper Brand print on your cover of the Friday issue.

According to the Friday cover preview, the Real Madrid board will sit down with the Brazilian’s agents in June and prepare a significant salary increase, described by Brand as “galactic contract”.

Real’s board of directors will wait until June because they would have more time to try the long-awaited signing of Kylian Mbappé, who now has less than 6 months of contract left with him. PSG.

Another name analyzed by the directors of Real is Erling Haaland, from Borussia Dortmund.

In his fourth season at Real Madrid, the 21-year-old Brazilian has finally started to shine, being the first-place holder of Carlo Ancelotti’s team and the main player in the team’s attack alongside Benzema.

In 25 games in 2021-22, Vinicius Jr. has already scored 12 goals, twice as much as last season’s entire season, where he played in 49 games.