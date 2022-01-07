Redmi Note 11S could arrive in February with 108 MP camera, MIUI 13 and up to 8 GB of RAM

Update (6/1/2021) – HA

After launching some models of the Redmi Note 11 series, Xiaomi is already planning to show the world one more model, the Redmi Note 11S, whose most recent rumors suggest a launch in February. And as we await the official details, the cell phone started receiving certificates on the FCC website, suggesting some information. Starting with the system, the device must already come with the MIUI 13 interface from the factory, that is, with Android 12. Its variants will be with 6GB or 8GB of RAM memory, and storage options between 64GB and 128GB. The listing also confirms support for Wi-Fi 802.11 ac/b/g/n.





06 Jan



06 Jan

The model numbers cited in the documentation are 2201117TY and 2201117SY. According to rumors, the cell phone is undergoing internal tests in several markets, such as Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia. The device may have a 108MP triple camera set, with an 8MP ultra-wide and a 2MP macro camera. It will have a 13MP front camera sensor. There are rumors that Xiaomi will also release the phone with a built-in MediaTek processor and a high refresh rate screen.

Update (05/01/2021) – MR

Apparently, Xiaomi plans to release another Redmi Note 11 series cellphone soon. The new model, the Note 11S, should be released globally very soon. At the end of last month, multiple certifications gave that signal. In late December, Xiaomi officially unveiled MIUI 13 and its new Xiaomi 12 cell phone line.





05 Jan



05 Jan

According to 91Mobiles and insider Mukul Sharma, the Redmi Note 11S can be launched in the global market on fend of february 2022. Another important source, @stufflistings, also informs that the Chinese manufacturer has already started internal tests with the cell phone in Europe and Asian markets such as Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia. It is currently unknown when the device will be released in India, but it is likely to follow the global launch of the 11S. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S is set to hit the markets with a MediaTek 5G Dimensity chipset, triple rear camera module, with the flagship 108 MP Samsung HM2, another 8 MP ultra-wide Sony IMX3555 and an OV2a OmniVision macro sensor of 2 MP. The screen must have a selfie camera with 13 MP and 90 Hz refresh rate. It doesn’t know if the panel will be LCD or AMOLED at the moment. Unfortunately, there are no details on storage, processor, and design specs. Stay tuned that TudoCelular will bring new information as soon as it appears. In late December, Xiaomi was fined for false advertising after advertising AMOLED screen phone, but it was LCD.





30 ten



30 ten

Original text – 12/29/2021

Xiaomi launched three cell phones in the Redmi Note 11 line, followed by the Redmi Note 11T and everything indicates that it should gain another member: the Redmi Note 11S. The phone has model number 2201117SG and has appeared on multiple certification sites including NBTC in Singapore, BIS in India and the Eurasian Economic Area (EEC in its original acronym).





29 Dec



29 Dec

There are at least four variations with this model number, which should indicate different configurations, like internal storage or RAM, for example. Unfortunately, certifications don’t give any hints about specs, release date, or pricing.

The Redmi Note 10S arrived on the global market in March 2021, but it looks like its successor could arrive sooner.

The Redmi Note 11S will be the fourth in the family, but not in every country. The Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro Plus are due to be released in India as Xiaomi 11i and Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge (not to be confused with Mi 11i) next Thursday (30).

Yesterday, Xiaomi officially unveiled its new Xiaomi 12 line. During the event, more details of MIUI 13 were also revealed.

