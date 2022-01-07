Regina Duarte guarantees that Bolsonaro’s montage with ‘divine being’ is true

posted on 06/01/2022 9:30 PM / updated on 06/01/2022 23:07



(credit: Reproduction/Instagram @reginaduarte / Editing)

This Thursday (6/1), actress Regina Duarte, 74, was involved in a new controversy and had her name among the most talked about topics on Twitter. A supporter of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), the actress was part of the federal government’s Culture department, but was fired three months after taking office.

The controversy this time was to publish a photomontage of the president walking through Hospital Nova Star, in São Paulo, where he was hospitalized in the first days of the year with an intestinal obstruction. In the montage, Bolsonaro walks hand in hand with a tall man with a child on his shoulders in an allusion to Jesus.

“They told me it’s ‘FAKE’. But I didn’t believe it. It’s true! … It’s true for me!”, he said in an Instagram post, adding the hashtags #deusacimadetudo, Bolsonaro government’s motto.

Previously, the social network has even suspended posts by the actress alleging false information.

Repercussion on social media

Many criticized the actress’ post, check out:

Regina Duarte likes to make fun of her, she can only do it. Her montage of the bozo leaving the hospital hand in hand with Jesus is ridiculous. I very much doubt that Jesus would approve of such a being. —Vitor-Rj ???????????? (@Vitor__RJ) January 7, 2022

Regina Duarte, the end of her career and what a sad end… https://t.co/qNE8wllhv1 — || I??? || ???? (@Iury_Targaryen) January 7, 2022

Creating a montage using the name and “image” of Christ to defend a politician pretending to want health is the pinnacle. Regina Duarte is the typical person who claims to be a Christian, but forgets about “you shall not take her holy name in vain” — Paulo Jefferson (@Paulojeff_b) January 6, 2022