Reinforcement of Fluminense, Felipe Melo tests positive for Covid-19 | Rio de Janeiro

One of Fluminense’s reinforcements for the season, defensive midfielder Felipe Melo tested positive for Covid-19 and will have to comply with social isolation. Through social networks, this Thursday, the player stated that he has mild symptoms, feeling well, but that he contracted the disease along with his wife and son.

1 of 3 Felipe Melo tests positive for Covid-19 — Photo: Reproduction Felipe Melo tests positive for Covid-19 — Photo: Reproduction

In the post, Felipe Melo also says that he took the test after having contact with people who tested positive for the disease. The player’s wife, Roberta Nagel, in a video, stated that she has a runny nose and that the steering wheel has a slight cough.

– Covid came this way. Davi Melo, Felipe Melo and I treating mild symptoms – he said.

Roberta also used social media to show Felipe Melo playing video games and tell him that during his social isolation, he will organize the luggage with the family moving to Rio de Janeiro.

As he tested positive for the disease, the tendency is for the player to be absent from the squad in the team’s presentation at CT Carlos Castilho, on January 10th.

2 of 3 Felipe Melo wearing the Fluminense shirt — Photo: Publicity Felipe Melo wearing the Fluminense shirt — Photo: Publicity

For Palmeiras, Felipe Melo collected titles and won, in addition to the two Libertadores, a Campeonato Brasileiro, a Copa do Brasil and a Campeonato Paulista. Revealed by Flamengo and with spells in Grêmio and Cruzeiro in Brazil, as well as Galatasaray, Juventus and Inter Milan abroad, the player also had his name speculated in Boca Juniors and Estudiantes, in Argentina, and had a proposal from Internacional.

Pipe also tests positive

Expected to arrive in Rio de Janeiro this Thursday, Germán Cano also tested positive for Covid-19 and had to postpone the medical exams and presentation to the club to next week.

Cano rescheduled his trip to Brazil for Wednesday, January 12th. As such, he will not be present at the cast presentation on Monday, two days earlier. He is symptom free and fulfills isolation at home.

The ge Fluminense podcast is available on the following platforms: