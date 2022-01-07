Remake of The Last of Us for PS5 to be released in 2022, rumors point | Action games

A remake of The Last of Us could be released for the PlayStation 5 (PS5) in 2022, according to rumors by insider Tom Henderson, known for leaking information from the gaming industry. According to him, multiple sources stated that the game is almost finished and could be released in the second half of 2022. The existence of a remake had already been mentioned by the site as well. Bloomberg in April 2021, in addition to the Video Games Chronicle. The insider also stated that there is a multiplayer version on the way, as well as a Director’s Cut from The Last of Us 2, originally released for PlayStation 4 (PS4).

According to the rumors of Bloomberg, the game’s remake would have started its development at the PlayStation Visual Arts Service Group studio, but later passed to the game’s original producer, Naughty Dog after the development of The Last of Us 2. During Sony’s presentation at the CES technology fair 2022, Naughty Dog co-president Neil Druckmann said the studio had multiple projects in development and was “dying to eat” to share with fans.

Initially, The Last of Us 2 would also have a multiplayer mode, which was removed from the main game and may have become a game of its own, according to Henderson. Both the multiplayer and the director’s version were confirmed by the insider, who said he doesn’t know exactly when or how they will be released.

Henderson speculated that the release of the remake would likely be a way to build anticipation around the TV series The Last of Us, which will be released on HBO with actors Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsey as Ellie. The series doesn’t have a release date yet, but it’s expected in 2022.

Naughty Dog’s next release will be Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection on Jan. 28 for PS5 and PC, with remasters of Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, just before the release of the movie Uncharted: Off the Map, coming “soon” with actor Tom Holland in the role of Nathan Drake.