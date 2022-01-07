Renan Filho announces immediate measures to combat the outbreak of flu-like illnesses; check out

In a live broadcast on social networks, this Thursday (6th) afternoon, Governor Renan Filho announced new measures to fight the pandemic, due to the increase in the number of Covid-19 and Influenza cases in Alagoas: “We are taking some measures to combat, identify and offer treatment conditions”.

To strengthen the testing capacity across the state, the government will provide 150 thousand rapid tests for municipalities, starting this Friday (7th). Renan Filho informed that even today, at 7 pm, he will meet with all the mayors of Alagoas to discuss the new measures.

Four specialized centers will also be installed in the Emergency Care Units, in Maceió, to facilitate the operation and differentiate the beds of those infected with Covid-19 and Influenza, as they cannot stay in the same environment.

“The State is able to increase the number of beds, if necessary, in all our hospitals”, guaranteed the governor.

The government recommended to municipalities in Alagoas the reopening of sentinel units, to identify cases of flu-like illnesses and to properly refer patients, especially in smaller municipalities. In addition, 30 new ambulances will be delivered to strengthen the work of municipalities in fighting the pandemic.

“From today, every day, Sesau and I will disclose how vaccination is going in each city, so that the citizen can observe how it is and demand conditions for it to happen”, he said, stressing that the State has received the vaccines and made available to municipalities.

Kids

Regarding the immunization of children from five to 11 years old, Renan Filho said that on Monday (10) there will be a meeting at Sesau with all municipal secretaries on the subject and that he intends to vaccinate, within 15 or 20 days, all children, “if we receive vaccines from the federal government.”

“On the day it opens [a vacinação], I’m taking my two children to get vaccinated. In Alagoas, you will not need a prescription. We are going to vaccinate all our children”, he said.

According to the Secretary of State for Health, Alexandre Ayres, the forecast is that 300 thousand children from 5 to 11 years old will be vaccinated in Alagoas.

Ayres commented that the state is ready to take whatever measures are necessary. “We have low vaccination numbers in Alagoas, mainly in the capital”, he warned.

Data on vaccination in cities in Alagoas will be released on social networks and the press, in addition to the Sesau portal.

Events

Regarding the events, the governor said that the State will still talk to the sector. “There will be no festive carnival in Alagoas and we are going to discuss, observing over the weekend, what will be the position regarding the events”.

The tendency, according to Filho, is for private events to be restricted.

The governor also informed that the state has requested vaccines against influenza from the Ministry of Health, but they will only arrive in March, during the scheduled period.

Epidemiological scenario

Charles Barros, a civil servant at the State Department of Health, who monitors epidemiological information from the State, explained what is currently happening in Brazil and Alagoas, and what is expected for the coming months.

“Respiratory transmission diseases usually increase after the holiday season, but intensify in the second half of February,” he said.

After nine days without deaths due to Covid-19, Alagoas registered two deaths from the disease, according to the Epidemiological Bulletin of the State Department of Health (Sesau) on Wednesday (5th).

In addition, the state had a 55.6% increase in the number of cases under investigation in just 24 hours. Tuesday (04), there were 2,810, but yesterday (05), the number rose to 4,375.

*Intern under editorial supervision