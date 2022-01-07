Resident Evil remake: Code Veronica made by fans gets new trailer and looks promising

Game is at an advanced stage of development

After the release of remakes of Resident Evil 2 and 3, a clamor for a remake of Resident Evil: Code Veronica appeared on the internet. While Capcom doesn’t respond to fans’ wishes, they manage it themselves. The remake of Resident Evil: Code Veronica made by a group of fans is real and is already in advanced stages of development.

Still no release date, the project started in 2019 and will be made available in three chapters. The official page says that each chapter will be about 4 hours long. The game will have subtitles in Portuguese, among other languages, and will be available for free. The development team is well aware of the implications of using a third-party IP. They even say that “Capcom owns all the rights. If they decide to cancel it, the project would be dead.”

Regarding the first released builds, the site says that now the Resident Evil: Code Veronica remake has new animations, new zombie system (similar to Capcom’s zombies), in addition to the evasive mechanics of Resident Evil 3 Remake. “We revamped the entire system we had in the demo to get more stability and have a more Resident Evil experience,” the page describes.



The fan-made remake is far from simple, even offering fire and rain reaction systems. The page describes that when Claire gets close to fire and rain, she will cover her face, for example. In addition, the rain will leave the protagonist soaked and not only her, the environment and objects around her will also have the effects of running water. Upon entering a dry place, Claire will gradually dry up.

The developers ensure that all enemies, from zombies and dogs, through the Bandersnatch (monsters with a stretching arm), to the Tyrant, will be present in the game. The RE: Code Veronica remake will still have a “lite” version for simpler computers, even though developers ensured that the regular version will be optimized enough not to leave anyone out.

The same team is working on a remake of Resident Evil, original 1996 title, along the same lines as RE: Code Veronica. Now we can only hope that Capcom does not prevent the launch of the project, besides creating its own remake one day, it would be very welcome.

