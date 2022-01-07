Restaurants say that the end of service at Uber Eats is a bomb in the sector – 06/01/2022 – Panel SA

Uber’s decision to terminate its restaurant meal delivery service through Uber Eats in Brazil fell like a bomb in the sector, according to Paulo Solmucci, president of Abrasel, an association of bars and restaurants, who says he fears the consequences of the increase in the concentration of activity.

He claims that Uber’s announcement is frightening because it takes place weeks after the decision of startup Delivery Center shareholders to also close the company’s operations, a sign that the Brazilian market may be unattractive to investment in the area.

The industry has been experiencing a tug of war against iFood. Since last year, companies like Rappi, Uber Eats and 99Food, in addition to the restaurant association, have been to Cade (Administrative Council for Economic Defense) to complain that the food delivery giant imposes barriers on competitors by forcing a model of exclusivity contract with the restaurants.

“We intend to demand firm opposition from Cade because we are increasingly concerned about this market concentration,” says Solmucci.

Abrasel has been trying to promote an open-source model for standardizing menus and orders, called Open Delivery.

Uber Eats will stop delivering to restaurants in Brazil after March 7, according to an announcement made by the company on Thursday (6).

Without the restaurants, the company will act on two other fronts. The so-called Cornershop by Uber will deliver to supermarkets, wholesalers and other stores, while the Uber Flash service will deliver packages.

Cornershop by Uber operates in just 100 cities in Brazil, but, according to Uber, the number of orders nearly tripled in 2021. The company also plans to expand its corporate product, Uber Direct, for same-day delivery.

“Uber continues its commitment to its more than 1 million partner drivers who generate income by traveling and delivering through the platform — the volume of travel in Brazil is already greater than that recorded in the period before the pandemic,” the company said in a statement. .

Sought by Panel SA, iFood says it does not comment on business decisions of other companies. “With regard to the food delivery market, iFood clarifies that the online delivery sector continues to evolve with the frequent entry of new competitors and the emergence of new business models. This intense competition favors restaurants, delivery workers and consumers, and promotes more innovation for the entire ecosystem,” says the company in a statement.

iFood also claims that its commercial policies are in strict compliance with competition law and that it continues to cooperate with the responsible authorities.

with Andressa motter and Ana Paula Branco