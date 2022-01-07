Rio asks for analysis to reopen beds and Covid’s referral institution, amid rising cases | Rio de Janeiro

The Municipal Health Department of Rio asked the state government to assess the possibility of opening new beds for Covid-19, amid the advancement of the omicron variant.

The order was made in a document obtained by the g1, which also suggests the feasibility analysis for the destination of a reference institution for the treatment of the disease.

According to the municipal secretary, Daniel Soranz, the measure would be important to expand access to health services.

“We have to be prepared and the federal network has closed many beds that could be available”, he says, referring to the Clementino Fraga Filho and Bonsucesso hospitals.

Rio has long lines at the Olympic Park for people suspected of having Covid-19 — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

The document suggests the “reconversion of beds”, that is, that beds that were once for patients with Covid-19 and were opened for people with other illnesses should be opened again for victims of the pandemic.

The letter was sent on Wednesday (5) to the state secretary, Alexandre Chieppe, and written by the undersecretary general of the municipal network, Fernanda Adães Brito.

According to the author, there has been an increase in the demand for inpatient beds in recent days and the state hospital network may come to be important to supply it.

“(Requests) that the possibility of converting beds to care for patients with Covid19 in units of the state health network be evaluated considering the accentuated resurgence of Covid19 cases resulting from the introduction of the new variant (Ômicron) in the city of Rio de Janeiro and the need to structure the assistance network for this rear”.

The number of hospitalizations in the capital has been increasing over the days. On December 25, there were 12 people in the capital. This Thursday, there are 33. The network’s occupancy rate is 39%.

In the state network, the occupancy rate of ICU beds is 9%.

“We also propose that the feasibility of assigning a reference institution for the treatment of Covid-19 be analyzed, as was done in the past during a period when there was an increase in the number of cases of the disease.”

The State Department of Health informed that it monitors the panorama of the pandemic and said it is ready if there is a need to reopen beds. The municipal secretariat also said that it already has a ready schedule and that it could revert clinical beds.

The moving average of cases on Wednesday was 1,573 confirmed cases, nearly 15,000% more than last week.

According to the State Health Department, there is no more damming on the Ministry of Health website on case registration.

In the capital, the number of positive tests reached 41% this week. It is the highest number for a week since the second week of January 2021