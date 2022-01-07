Rio has lines at hospitals and 80% of December cases

With the arrival of the omicron variant and a rush to health centers and hospitals in the private and public networks by people with flu-like symptoms, the city of Rio de Janeiro registered, in just five days this month, the equivalent to 80% of covid-19 cases. registered throughout the month of December.

Data from the SMS (Municipal Health Department) show that between the 1st and 5th of January, 2,485 cases were registered in the city, considering public and private units. In the entire month of December, there were 3,070 cases of covid-19.

Pressured by the escalation of cases, Mayor Eduardo Paes (PSD) was forced to announce the cancellation of the street Carnival in 2022. The city hall also announced the opening, within ten days, of four more testing centers spread across the city.

In some public and private health units, the number of consultations in the first days of the year already exceeds the entire previous month. This impact is felt above all in slum areas.

The unit with the greatest growth in absolute numbers was the Otto Alves de Carvalho Family Clinic, in the Rio das Pedras favela, on the west side of the capital, which saw the number of patients rise from 31, in December, to 90 in the first days of this year. month.

The Cantagalo/Pavão-Pavãozinho Family Clinic, which serves residents of the two communities on the south side, almost quadrupled the cases: from 15 to 57.

Following this ranking, come family clinics located in Complexo da Maré, again in Rocinha and in Morro da Formiga, located in Tijuca, north of the capital.

test run

There was also a rush to health clinics and private laboratories in search of tests.

Even incomplete, the first week of the year has already registered 12,773 tests carried out in the capital, with a record of positive cases: 41% of patients who underwent the exam had a confirmed diagnosis — the highest rate since the first week of January 2021, when it arrived to 42% of positive tests.

Health centers were with queues of two to four hours waiting for a quick test of covid-19 on Tuesday (4).

Demand has increased mainly after the holiday season, according to officials from the health sector, who have seen patients with fever, body pain and coughing. In an attempt to streamline service in the face of high demand, there was even a “collective consultation”.

The December numbers should however be relativized on account of the data blackout at the Ministry of Health, which occurred after a hacker attack on the folder’s systems. Questioned, the SMS does not inform if the data were affected.

“The Rio Covid-19 Panel is fed with data extracted from the official National Surveillance systems of Covid-19, eSUS Notifica (Flu Syndrome cases) and Sivep/Influenza (severe acute respiratory syndrome cases) from the data servers of the DataSUS. In this way, the possible impossibility of data extraction due to the instability of communication with DataSUS servers, as has been observed in recent weeks, may delay the updating of data on the Municipal panel”, says the SMS, in a note.

Admissions vs. Care in hospitals

According to Dr. Graccho Alvim, president of Aherj (Association of Hospitals of the State of Rio de Janeiro), which brings together private health units, although a peak of hospitalizations is not verified, it is already possible to see a significant increase in the demand for care in emergencies .

“The numbers of admissions for covid-19 are still low in the private network. There are high numbers of emergency care, with no significant impact on admissions”, he explains.

Aherj’s estimate points out that the demand for emergency care in private hospitals has grown 200% since the beginning of this year. In some health facilities, the wait for care for patients with respiratory problems lasts between 3 and 4 hours.

In the municipal public network, the high number of cases does not translate into hospitalizations. According to the municipal secretary of Health, Daniel Soranz, 92% of the 26 hospitalized with covid did not take the two doses of vaccine. This proportion is 46% when analyzing those who did not take even the first dose.

Ômicron is already hegemonic in Rio

Data released by the SES (Secretary of State for Health) show that, in December, the omicron surpassed the delta and became the most present variant in exams.

The genetic sequencing of variants is done by sampling. According to the 15th Genomic Surveillance Newsletter, prepared by the Subsecretariat of Surveillance and Primary Health Care, for every 100 samples sequenced in the state of Rio in December, 92 had signs of being caused by omicron.

In all, 339 samples were sequenced in December: 312 were classified as suggestive for omicron, and 27, confirmed for the delta variant. Cases are treated as suggestive because there is a first identification through PCR tests. According to SES, all these suspected omicron samples will have their genome analyzed by a laboratory at the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation.

Genomic surveillance data also show that omicron is already present in almost 30% of Rio de Janeiro municipalities. Suggestive samples were found in 26 of the 92 cities in the state.

The capital accounts for a large part of these cases: the SES found suspected or confirmed cases of the new variant in 100% of the samples tested in the city of Rio in December. There are 247 suspected cases and three confirmed so far.