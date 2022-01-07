RJ registers almost 5,500 cases of Covid, and omicron already represents 98% of positive tests in the capital, according to secretary | Rio de Janeiro

Data from the panel that monitors Covid cases in Rio de Janeiro indicate that the state registered, in the last 24 hours, 5,465 cases of Covid and five deaths caused by the virus.

The increase in cases, which represents an increase of 11.175% in the moving average over the last 14 days (from 21 to 2,352 cases), is caused by the accelerated contagion of the omicron variant. In the capital, according to Health Secretary Daniel Soranz, 98.1% of the cases are of the variant.

In 17 days, omicron became predominant in Rio. The delta variant, for example, took 45 days to predominate over the other variants. This Thursday, the test positivity rate reached 46% – almost half of the samples – and the population suffers in queues to get tested.

“Since 12/20, it has been increasing its space in viral mapping and today we know that the omicron variant is predominant in circulation”, said the secretary, stressing the lesser seriousness. “A variant that spreads much faster than the others but causes far fewer serious cases. Covid’s worsening is much less.”

Evolution of Covid cases in the city of Rio in January

Percentage of positivity of Covid cases in tests in Rio this Thursday

In recent days, the State Department of Health had been attributing the discharge of cases to the damming of data. Another justification for the folder was the breakdown of the Ministry of Health’s website, which was down for several days. However, on Wednesday (5), SES informed the g1 by phone that state health technicians were already able to access the data normally.

This Thursday (6), the Covid panel in RJ indicates that the bed occupancy rate in the Covid ward is 8%, and admissions to intensive care units for infected patients is 10.4%. These are low rates when compared to the rest of the occupancy rate historical series.

The g1 requested a new position from the State Department of Health on the increase in cases in RJ, but still has not received a response.

Health in the capital asks for reassessment for beds

The Municipal Health Department of Rio asked the state government to assess the possibility of opening new beds for Covid-19, amid the advancement of the omicron variant.

Rio has long lines at the Olympic Park for people suspected of having Covid-19

The order was made in a document obtained by the g1, which also suggests the feasibility analysis for the destination of a reference institution for the treatment of the disease.

According to the municipal secretary, Daniel Soranz, the measure would be important to expand access to health services.

“We have to be prepared and the federal network has closed many beds that could be available”, he says, referring to the Clementino Fraga Filho and Bonsucesso hospitals.

The document suggests the “reconversion of beds”, that is, that beds that were once for patients with Covid-19 and were opened for people with other illnesses should be opened again for victims of the pandemic.

The letter was sent on Wednesday (5) to the state secretary, Alexandre Chieppe, and written by the undersecretary general of the municipal network, Fernanda Adães Brito.

According to the author, there has been an increase in the demand for inpatient beds in recent days and the state hospital network may come to be important to supply it.

“(Requests) that the possibility of converting beds to care for patients with Covid19 in units of the state health network be evaluated considering the accentuated resurgence of Covid19 cases resulting from the introduction of the new variant (Ômicron) in the city of Rio de Janeiro and the need to structure the assistance network for this rear”.

The number of hospitalizations in the capital has been increasing over the days. On December 25, there were 12 people in the capital. This Thursday, there are 33. The network’s occupancy rate is 39%.

In the state network, the occupancy rate of ICU beds is 9%.

“We also propose that the feasibility of assigning a reference institution for the treatment of Covid-19 be analyzed, as was done in the past during a period when there was an increase in the number of cases of the disease.”

The moving average of cases on Wednesday was 1,573 confirmed cases, almost 15,000% more than last week.

According to the State Health Department, there is no more damming on the Ministry of Health website on case registration.

In the capital, the number of positive tests reached 41% this week. It is the highest number for a week since the second week of January 2021