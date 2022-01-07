Robinho, SFV athlete, is accused of gang rape

Robson “Robinho”, a player from Street Figher V (SFV), was accused this Thursday (6) of promoting a gang rape. The complaint was made by Raphael “Zenith”, one of the names of the fighting game community and winner of the eSports Brazil 2020 Award.

Zenith posted on his social networks a clip of the accused’s live, held on December 27, 2021, where Robinho allegedly admitted that he had drunk a woman so that he and eight other men had sex with her.

In the video, Robinho tells how he would have gotten revenge on his wife, who would be a girlfriend. He says he “gifted” the girl, but was told by a cousin that she went out with other men. In revenge, he would have drunk the woman and taken her to a “shack” where the gang rape took place.







Robinho, Street Figher V (SFV) player Photo: Reproduction | Social networks

Robinho gave an interview to ge and denied the charges. The athlete confirmed that he had a relationship with his wife and that they dated for almost 25 years, when he was 13 and she was 15. of the context.

“That was a story I made up right away, out of the blue. That thing about drinking doesn’t even exist. People are (sic) distorting the whole story”, explains Robinho to ge.

With the repercussion of the video and the denunciation, the Patoz Team organization turned the player off. In December, Robinho had already been involved in a controversy with Zenith, commenting on a publication that would not be vaccinated against covid-19. Afterwards, he said it was a “joke”.

Robinho is qualified for the Capcom Cup VIII, which will be held in February. In November 2021, the player made a contribution to pay the costs of traveling to the international tournament, which is the main one on the competitive circuit in the modality.

“Now I’m sad because people are already mean to it. Wanting to harm me and even cancel me from the Capcom Cup”, concluded the athlete.