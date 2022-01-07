sale will have record of offers and retailers

Pedro Caramuru
Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) announces sale with record deals and retailers
Magalu (MGLU3) makes a record sale. Photo: Disclosure

the retailer Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) announced that around 5,000 storeowners in its marketplace will participate in the sale scheduled to take place between this Friday (7) and Sunday (9). The number of partners is the highest ever recorded by the platform and 3.4 times greater than the last promotion of this scale, on Black Friday, in November 2021.

There will be 8 million items on offer – 60% more than the last event with 5 million – and discounts of up to 80% during the three days of the promotion called fantastic sale.

In all, Magalu’s maketplace has 120 thousand active tenants, of which 4% must participate in the promotion which happens periodically in early January.

According to the company, the “expansion is part of Magalu’s strategy to digitize Brazilian retail and increase the variety of products available to its customers.”

In addition to the promotion in digital media, the company must resume the event in physical stores, “thanks to the advance of vaccination in the country”. Consumers will be able to take the products – such as washing machines, washbasins, refrigerators, stoves and TVs – for prices lower than those charged on Black Friday.

Magazine Luiza discounts accompany the moment of retail in Brazil

According to economist Rafael Perez, from Suno Research, the effect of frustration with sales in Brazil, since Black Friday, is to favor the accumulation of stocks. Now the companies of the retail seek to get rid of them.

“The deceleration in consumption is due to the increase in interest rates, which hit the economy in full swing”, he reinforces. According to the expert, the context of wage bills, income, inflation and unemployment allied to the uncertainty on the horizon about the dissemination of Covid-19 made people hold back consumption.

In particular, Perez highlights the reduction in the current demand for white goods, since, in anticipation of circulation restrictions in 2020, many people took advantage of the moment of staying at home to change their appliances.

“This explains a lot the advance of discounts that the Magalu must do,” he said. “Especially for those who need to be encouraged to consume. And the best way is always with a lot of discount.”

