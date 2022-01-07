Sales of new vehicles in Brazil up 3% in 2021 | Economy

Sales of new vehicles in Brazil had a high of 2.98% in 2021, show the results released by the National Federation of Automotive Vehicle Distribution (Fenabrave) this Thursday (6).

During the year, 2,119,554 new units were installed in the country, including cars, light commercial vehicles, trucks and buses. THE g1 does not count motorcycles and road implements.

Even though the year ended with a positive balance, it must be remembered that the basis for comparison is quite low. In 2020, the sector registered a fall of 26.16%, the first annual drop since 2016.

Furthermore, the 2021 growth came below what was projected by Fenabrave in the 2020 data release. The entity predicted a 16% increase last year.

For 2022, the entity estimates a 4.6% growth for the group.

“We have orders that we are not able to meet in 2021. We are optimistic in the search for normality in the system, but we depend on the industry’s production. If there are problems again, it will need to be revised again”, says José Maurício Andreta Jr., president of Fenabrave.

At the turn of the year in which Fenabrave made his estimate, the automotive plants were spearheading the resumption of Brazilian industry. There were nine consecutive highs until February, according to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

The result was strong even with the closure of Ford production in the country, a remarkable fact for the sector that was announced in January.

But the industrial sector has suffered since the beginning of the pandemic with an equation that brings together production stoppages, lack of inputs and high raw material costs. The automotive chain, in particular, felt the shortage of semiconductors and chips, also disputed by electronics manufacturers.

Added to the problem of raw material shortages is the escalation of inflation and the reduction in labor income in the last year, which have a direct impact on the population’s purchasing power. With less money in your pocket, there is a reduction in demand for durable goods such as automobiles.

In 2021, this turbulent scenario disputed space with peals of contagion from automakers workers by Covid-19. In the middle of the year, a series of industrial plants halted work to prevent the spread of the disease and to hold production in times of lower demand.

Last year’s results show, however, that the uncertainty of the first impact of the pandemic, still in 2020, was more relevant as a brake on the industry.

The slight increase in license plates in 2021 was driven by vigorous increases in trucks (42.8%) and light commercial vehicles (24.4%). The weight of both, however, is very low compared to cars.

In absolute numbers, 127,357 trucks and 416,474 light commercial vehicles were licensed. They represent 6% and 19.6% of the market, respectively.