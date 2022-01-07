Samba in the dressing room and Varanda’s enthusiasm mark the backstage of Corinthians’ victory for Copinha

Corinthians debuted with victory in the Copa São Paulo, after beating Resende by 2-1, in São José dos Campos, last Tuesday. The victory guaranteed the partial leadership of the group to Timãozinho, with three points conquered. In the late afternoon of this Thursday, the club released it on its channel of Youtube the traditional behind-the-scenes video of the match.

This match was Timãozinho’s first with fans since 2020, as the coronavirus pandemic kept the gates closed throughout 2021. The presence of fans at the Martins Pereira Stadium, in fact, served as motivation in coach Diogo Siston’s speech before of the match, which charged a team that made the crowd “crazy”.

“Do you know what the crowd will leave on our side? Our post-loss. That organized post-lose you know how to do, who is trained for this, when we lose the ball, we steal the ball again. The crowd will start to get crazy, they’ll stay with us for the 90 minutes” Siston said to the group, minutes before the ball rolls, in a video captured by Corinthians TV.

The behind-the-scenes video also registered a roda de samba before the game and the enthusiasm of forward Rodrigo Varanda after the victory. With that, the my helm separated some of the main moments for you, fan. Check out!

pre-game

On the way to the stadium, Corinthians players were looking for ways to relax before a game with a high level of tension. The first images already show a roda de samba, pulled by lateral Reginaldo and midfielder Guilherme Biro – the latter would become the main highlight of Corinthians in the game.

Upon arrival at the changing rooms, the movements for relaxation gave way to speeches about motivation for the match. Rodrigo Varanda and Ryan, two of the players with the longest history at Corinthians, called the floor.

“Let’s be happy guys. It’s serious, but it’s supposed to be happy!” said forward Rodrigo Varanda, still in the changing rooms of the Martins Pereira Stadium

“Let’s help each other all the time!” was the request of defensive midfielder Ryan, who left the bench in the second half and participated in Matheus Araújo’s goal, in stoppage time.

Diogo Siston also took the floor to motivate the group before the match. The coach asked for tranquility to the group, and concentration on rebounds due to the condition of the field.

“Enjoy it. It’s not lip service. Enjoy, enjoy, our game. Organized, at the right time, whoever is in one on one, go in, no matter who is facing it. Wisdom, the field is wet, arrive at offensive and defensive rebound. That guarantees play” said coach Diogo Siston, minutes before the ball rolled.

Three points!

The images captured by Corinthians TV report the euphoria at the Martins Pereira Stadium after Matheus Araújo’s decisive goal, already in stoppage time. It is noticeable in the image that, despite the goal of the shirt ten alvinegro, most players celebrated the goal with Guilherme Biro, responsible for the decisive assistance.

the video of Corinthians TV it also includes a statement by midfielder Keven, responsible for Corinthians’ first goal of the night. In the interview, he praised the feeling of scoring with fans at the stadium, and detailed the play that secured his first goal in Copinha.

Matheus Araújo, who scored the winning goal, also went to the cameras to detail the move, and extol Fiel’s participation in Corinthians’ triumph. The midfielder also recalled that, at another point in his career, he had already scored two goals similar to last Tuesday.

“I don’t think I have the words to describe this emotion. I think that’s all I wanted, a debut for Copinha to be able to score a goal, even more with Gaviões, everyone supporting. I was very happy to be able to help the team with that goal. Now we have to keep working, we have a lot of championship ahead and I’m sure that, God willing, we will have a great championship” pointed out Araújo.

“I think that all of this has a great participation from Siston, we do this work a lot in the area, finishing work. I said that (I didn’t miss it) because I already scored two goals like that last year against Grêmio and against Chapecoense. So I did it again, I was very happy and now it’s time to celebrate, enjoy this moment” concluded Matheus Araújo.

Now it’s just joy!

The images of the locker room after the match register another moment of relaxation in the Alvinegro squad. The players are back to make a samba circle, this time, with the participation of the general director of the base Osvaldo Neto.

In the images, who appears with the greatest prominence is Rodrigo Varanda, who entered the second half of the victory against Resende. The attacker appears in front of the cameras, smiling, and singing the music pulled by his colleagues beside him.

New focus!

Corinthians now turns its attention to Friday, when it faces River, from Piauí, for the second round of the Copa São Paulo. Timãozinho leads group 15 in the competition, with three points won.

