Samsung Galaxy A52 starts getting update to Android 12 with One UI 4.0

Samsung, after updating several of its top-of-the-line phones with the One UI 4.0 based on Android 12, has released the latest version of the software for its mid-range phones. This Thursday (06), the South Korean is updating the Galaxy A52, the second model of the “A” line to be contemplated with the stable version of the new interface.
One UI 4.0 comes to Galaxy A52 with firmware version A525FXXU4BUL8. For now, the update has only been identified in Russia, but it is possible that models made in other countries will receive the new feature soon. In Brazil, the devices will be updated in mid-March, according to Samsung’s official schedule.
Like update, the intermediary will now have all the new user interface, including visual changes with Material You elements, performance improvements and other improvements.
Interestingly, a hands-on video posted on YouTube last Saturday (1st) showed the Galaxy A52 running Android 12. We still suspect that the demonstrated version was a ROM taken from another device, but anyway, Russian users can now officially test the news starting today.
Although update packages usually arrive automatically, you can manually check new software versions available for your Galaxy A52. To do this, just access: Settings > Software Update. We always recommend that you back up before installing an update on your device.
(Updated on January 7, 2022, at 4:58 am)