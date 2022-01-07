Santos adopts caution and tries to overcome differences to bring Ricardo Goulart – 07/01/2022

Santos adopts caution and classifies the negotiation as difficult, but has already been farther from hiring Ricardo Goulart, a free attacking midfielder in the market after leaving Guangzhou, China.

Goulart’s initial order was high and well above the possible for Peixe. Afterwards, however, Santos thought of a more complex proposal to try to convince the player.

THE UOL Sport found that Peixe offered BRL 500 thousand of fixed salary, with variables in marketing actions. Ricardo Goulart would be the poster boy and would receive part of the sale of tokens, in addition to earning bonuses for the sale of shirts with his name, for example. He would dress at 10 and wants guarantees of those increments in advertising.

Goulart had a millionaire salary in Chinese football and agreed to reduce the value to play for Peixe, but there is still a difference in salaries and clauses. Santos believes it can overcome this imbalance in the coming days. The R$ 500 thousand will hardly be increased, however, the club is thinking of alternatives such as bonuses for achieved goals. People close to the player say that “the project will be more decisive than money”.

Negotiations are conducted by football executive Edu Dracena, with the help of President Andres Rueda. Goulart’s manager is Paulo Pitombeira, who is also in charge of coach Fabio Carille’s career. Edu has a free hand from the board to hire within the budget, but as it is a proposal that also involves the marketing department, he spoke with the Management Committee.

Dracena argued about Ricardo Goulart’s good technical performance over the past few years and showed positive information about the 30-year-old athlete’s physical situation. The directors agreed with the offer and are now awaiting the outcome of the negotiations.

Goulart became Santos’ priority after being frustrated by Nathan, on loan from Atlético-MG to Fluminense. Peixe was convinced about the contract and even exchanged documents with Galo. Now, even to avoid expectations from the fans, the club avoids any public comment regarding Ricardo Goulart. .

Goulart has been without a club since November, when he split from Guanghzou. His last match was in August and he would take advantage of the pre-season to physically recondition himself. Last season, he scored seven goals in 13 games for the Chinese Superliga. The roster of Santos re-appears next Sunday (9).

Ricardo Goulart negotiated with Fluminense recently, but the Rio club withdrew from the contract at the end of December. His last visit to Brazil was at Palmeiras, in 2019. For Cruzeiro, he was two-time Brazilian champion in 2013 and 2014 and was called up for the Brazilian team.