Santos confirms four Covid-19 cases in cast athletes | saints

THE saints confirmed, this Friday, four cases of Covid-19 in players of the squad, which re-presents this Sunday. Vinicius Zanocelo, Marinho, Carlos Sánchez and Léo Baptistão tested positive for the virus.
Sánchez is isolated with his wife. He performs a new test this Friday. In case of negative, he will re-present himself with the group normally. Zanocelo will undergo testing on Sunday and, if released, will start activities, as he will have completed the 10 days of isolation.
On the other hand, the forwards should take a few more days to join the squad for the preseason. Marinho’s return is scheduled for the 14th. Baptistão, who was already carrying out activities at the CT Rei Pelé, should return to Peixe on the 15th.
Carlos Sánchez is one of the players infected by Covid-19 — Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC
In a note published on the official website, the club clarified that it has been adopting preventive measures against the increase in cases of Covid-19. The club’s employees, both in Vila Belmiro, and in the Rei Pelé Training Center, are being tested and anyone who presents a positive result is immediately released for isolation. In addition, some sectors have already adopted teleworking.
In the re-presentation of the cast, this Sunday, the club adopted an action plan against Covid-19, with recommendations to professionals. The initiative was developed by infectious disease physician Evaldo Stanislau, a consultant to Peixe on this subject.
The information is intended to implement protective measures and a protocol to be followed when returning to training. The club recommended that all athletes and other professionals take a Covid test before the presentation.
