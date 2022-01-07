Santos moves forward by hiring Ricardo Goulart

Santos remains firm in negotiations to sign striker Ricardo Goulart, free on the market after leaving Guangzhou FC, from China. According to a survey by Ricardo Martins, commentator for the TNT Sports, there is optimism on both sides and the deal could be closed at any time.

This Thursday (06), talks advanced after the former Cruzeiro sends a counterproposal. The numbers are still a little distant, but there is the desire of the player to close with the Vila Belmiro club. If he gets it right, he arrives for a contract valid for two years with Peixe, which analyzes another counterproposal.

In recent days, the São Paulo association began contacts with Ricardo Goulart’s businessman, Paulo Pitombeira, investigating his situation. President Andrés Rueda liked the name of the center forward. The crowd has been asking for the player on social media over the last few days and shows that they are also in favor of this possible signing.

Ricardo Goulart played 13 times last season and played all of his games in the Chinese Superliga. In it, the forward scored seven goals and an assist. At the Chinese club, the center forward is treated as an idol and one of the great names in the history of the institution, in addition to having been voted best player in the country in the 2015 and 2016 seasons.