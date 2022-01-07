São Luís joins more than 2,000 cities in a request for federal aid

In the document, sent directly to the executive secretary of the Ministry of Health, Rodrigo Cruz – and whose excerpt was released this Thursday (6) by the newspaper O Globo – the group highlights the increase in expenses due to the two diseases, in addition to the pressure about outpatient care, although there is no burden in terms of hospitalizations.

According to the Consortium, it is also necessary to expand testing to identify those who need isolation and thus be able to curb the transmission of the disease, especially under the new Ômicron strain.

“We ask for the reinforcement of the sending of antigen tests, as well as support for fixed and mobile testing structures, either in the form of equipment or financing, to guarantee the hiring of temporary structures and teams to support the testing”, state the mayors.

The Consortium also emphasizes that the intense demand for outpatient care has led to a depletion of stocks of Oseltamivir, a drug used to treat severe cases of influenza. In some places, there is already a blackout of these remedies.

“This medication is lacking in various parts of the city, whether in public pharmaceutical assistance or even in private networks. Thus, it would be of great value to send additional stocks of that drug or special resources so that cities can make the purchase”.

With information from O Globo