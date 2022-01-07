São Paulo dreams big to look for the last piece for Ceni’s starting lineup – 07/01/2022

Active in the market since the end of last season, São Paulo still has the mission to seek one more piece for Rogério Ceni’s starting lineup. Of the requests made by the coach, what is still lacking is the hiring of a speed striker. And for the position, the Morumbi team dreams big.

The two names by which the board publicly admitted the interest would demand high investments for a club in serious financial crisis. If it’s to bring players with the market value of Douglas Costa or Soteldo, São Paulo hopes to find a partner that will help them at least pay part of the salaries. In the late afternoon of yesterday (6), the Morumbi club ended its negotiations with the Grêmio striker. With that, the focus turns completely to the Venezuelan.

It is really in this position that São Paulo intends to make a major investment for the season. For other sectors, the club has been betting on more affordable market opportunities.

To have more scope for investment, the football department sought to streamline the payroll by releasing ten athletes from the squad that ended the season. The Morumbi team estimates savings of R$ 2 million, between salaries and image rights, with departures alone.

A speed striker has been seen as a necessity by Ceni since he arrived in São Paulo. The coach likes to play with points, but he understands that he doesn’t have parts in the squad to act that way. The 2021 cast was assembled based on the demands of Hernán Crespo, who preferred to act using wings in the attacks from the extremities.

São Paulo ended the season with only the teenager Marquinhos as a speed option. The young man was raised to professional status by Crespo, who selected him as a starter against Racing, in the last 16 of the Libertadores – but in the role of second striker, teaming up with Rigoni.

Without the pieces he deems necessary, Ceni has chosen a team in the 4-4-2 formation in most games, claiming that he understood it to be the best scheme to act with that version of the squad. For 2022, the trend is for the way to play to change.

For this, São Paulo has already brought options to the coach in other sectors. Rafinha should take over at right-back. He has more offensive characteristics than Igor Vinícius, who didn’t convince and goes to the bench. Another option for the position, Orejuela was loaned to Grêmio.

In between, Liziero’s imminent departure from Internacional will make room for Gabriel. Hired in the middle of last year, the Uruguayan pleased Ceni and should fight for position with Luan, Igor Gomes and Rodrigo Nestor, probable holders of the sector at the beginning of the season. Besides them, Patrick and Alisson will reinforce the team and will be experienced options.

The Brazilian transfer window opens only on January 19th and closes on April 12th. The first commitment of the Morumbi team will be on January 27, when they debut in Paulistão against Guarani.