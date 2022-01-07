São Paulo giant wants to hire goalkeeper Fábio, says journalist | Sao Paulo | cruise

Last Wednesday, Fábio’s trip to Cruzeiro came to an end. The player is, for many, the greatest idol in the club’s history, and has 18 seasons for the team, one in 2000 and another 17, in his second season, from 2005 to 2021.

One of the greatest goalkeepers in the history of Brazilian football, Fábio added, with the club’s shirt, almost 976 games, which encouraged him to seek the incredible milestone of 1000. However, the parties did not reach an agreement to renew the link.

That’s because, to avoid problems with a debt, the board of Cruzeiro only offered a 3-month contract to the goalkeeper, who would say goodbye to the club in the Campeonato Mineiro. However, Fábio wanted a one-year contract, which caused the disagreement.

Thus, some interested in the 41-year-old goalkeeper began to emerge. Yesterday, Héverton Guimarães and Adroaldo Leal stated that Fluminense, which will compete in Libertadores in 2022, has already made a survey for the goalkeeper, who was out of only one game of Cruzeiro in 2021.

São Paulo would also have an eye on Fábio

In addition to Flu, another Tricolor would also be interested, but the one from São Paulo. According to journalist Reinaldo Gottino, the Morumbi club is also eyeing the goalkeeper, as Tiago Volpi is still treated as an unknown. However, so far, there is no further information.