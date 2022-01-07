São Paulo gives up on Douglas Costa after player sets a pre-season wedding party

São Paulo officially withdrew from the hiring of Douglas Costa. The club had been talking to Grêmio for a few weeks about the possibility of the striker landing at Morumbi in 2022, however, the athlete’s off-field posture caused Tricolor to decline from the deal, as was found in the report by Sports Gazette.

Douglas Costa’s wedding party with model Nathália Félix was scheduled for January 19, in Rio de Janeiro. However, the re-presentation of Grêmio is scheduled for next Monday, the 10th. Following the situation, São Paulo’s top management interpreted the player’s act as a lack of commitment to the club he currently defends.

Precisely for this reason, making a high investment to hire him was a bad business. São Paulo is in a bad financial situation and cannot take big risks, especially in a key position for the good functioning of Rogério Ceni’s team.

The club keeps an eye on the market, aware that it will be necessary to act with reason to find a balance between a good cast and its cash flow. Other names for the attack are being evaluated and, for now, there is no rush to “close” the squad for 2022.

For now, Tricolor has already signed four athletes for the next season: Rafinha, Alisson, Jandrei and Patrick, the latter not yet made official. In addition, the club renewed Arboleda’s contract, one of the pillars of the São Paulo team.

