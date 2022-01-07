São Paulo gives up on Douglas Costa, from Grêmio, and concentrates efforts to close with Soteldo

Tricolor continues in search of a speed striker, a big request from coach Rogério Ceni for the 2022 season

The speed striker that Rogério Ceni dreams of so much for the São Paulo will not be Douglas Costa. After getting excited about the possible hiring, the tricolor board discarded the name of the shirt 10 of the Guild.

The information was initially published by ge and confirmed by ESPN.

Efforts will now be concentrated on the search for Yeferson Soteldo, forward who shone with the Santos shirt and currently defends the Toronto FC, team from Canada that plays for the Major League Soccer, from United States.

Douglas Costa’s arrival in São Paulo lost strength for some reasons. The player, who enjoys vacations, did not respond to the São Paulo club’s interest, which was not well regarded at Morumbi.

São Paulo is facing a serious financial crisis and had the help of an investor to pay the attacking midfielder’s salaries, but the delay in receiving a response from the player made the idea founder.

Douglas Costa was Grêmio’s main signing for the 2021 season Lucas Uebel/Grêmio FPA

Now, Tricolor will use all efforts to repatriate Soteldo. The Venezuelan is dissatisfied at Toronto, which is expected to announce in the coming weeks the arrival of Italian Lorenzo Insigne, who has ended his contract with the napoli.

With no money to hire Soteldo permanently, São Paulo seeks a loan until the end of 2022, with part of the salaries paid by the Canadian team.

Rogério Ceni publicly demanded the arrival of a speed striker, a rare feature in the São Paulo squad. Other names were evaluated by the board, but Soteldo is the one with the most strength at the moment.

So far, the club has closed with goalkeeper Jandrei (formerlysaints), right-back Rafinha and attacking midfielder Alisson, both ex-Grêmio. The steering wheel Patrick, from International, should be announced in the next few hours.