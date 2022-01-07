São Paulo gives up on signing Douglas Costa, striker for Grêmio

São Paulo withdrew from the hiring of striker Douglas Costa, from Grêmio. According to the club, the deadlines established for the negotiation ended, which caused the withdrawal of the São Paulo board.

The player’s salaries were considered the main obstacles to closing the deal. In recent days, the striker’s desire to remain at Grêmio also emerged, as expressed by the president of the club from Rio Grande do Sul, Romildo Bolzan.

– You have a contract with us, it is in force, we are going to approach all the contracts that we deem necessary to adjust the payment flow, perhaps extending, paying in installments, deferring. Douglas has to get into this situation. Douglas said he wants to stay and Grêmio is interested in him staying,” said the director to Rádio Gaúcha.

For Grêmio, Douglas Costa played 28 games this season, scoring three goals and giving two assists. He also lived with injuries and controversies, such as the marriage marked in the final stretch of the Brazilian Championship, when Immortal was fighting relegation.

São Paulo continues in the market in search of a striker, requested by coach Rogério Ceni. Now, the club focuses on hiring Soteldo, Venezuela from Toronto.

SEE THE OFFICIAL NOTE OF SÃO PAULO

“São Paulo withdrew from Douglas Costa, who in his career has accumulated outstanding passages for some of the main teams in the world, solely and exclusively because the deadlines established for the negotiation ended today”