São Paulo gives up on the hiring of Douglas Costa, from Grêmio | football

São Paulo withdrew from the hiring of Douglas Costa, from Grêmio. After not receiving a response from the player, the Tricolor São Paulo does not intend to advance in negotiations.

In addition to having seen the deal reach a limit for a return, the fact that Douglas Costa had scheduled a wedding party for the middle of the pre-season weighed in the decision.

The situation for hiring Douglas Costa was not the simplest. Salary composition was one of the obstacles in the negotiation. With maturities considered high by Brazilian standards, the Tricolor would go after investors to get part of the money.

Read too:

+ Liziero negotiates loan with Internacional

+ Grêmio negotiates with Juventude for Darlan and Paulo Miranda

1 of 1 Douglas Costa in action for Grêmio — Photo: Lucas Uebel/Divulgação Grêmio Douglas Costa in action for Grêmio — Photo: Lucas Uebel/Divulgação Grêmio

He needed, however, the acceptance of the player, who asked to talk to São Paulo only in the first week of January. As there was no return, the club chose not to wait.

Last week, the president of Grêmio, Romildo Bolzan, stated in an interview to Rádio Gaúcha that Douglas Costa’s desire was to remain in Grêmio. The player’s contract runs until June 2022, but has a clause to be automatically extended until the end of 2023.

— There’s a contract with us, it’s in force, we’re going to approach all the contracts that we deem necessary to adjust the payment flow, perhaps extending, paying in installments, deferring. Douglas has to get into this situation – highlighted Romildo Bolzan.

“Douglas has expressed that he wants to stay and the Guild is interested in him staying,” he added.

The biggest obstacle to the relationship is the high cost of the 10 shirt contract, despite the controversy at the end of 2021. For this reason, Romildo Bolzan will sit down with other members of the board for a conversation with the athlete.

The intention is to make an agreement to adapt the player’s payments to Grêmio’s reality. In practice, renegotiate part of the amount to be paid in the future. But without failing to analyze any business possibilities on the market.

São Paulo is still talking to Soteldo, from Toronto FC, and sent a last proposal last Wednesday.