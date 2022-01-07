São Paulo gives up trying to hire Douglas Costa, from Grêmio – 06/01/2022

São Paulo withdrew from the hiring of Douglas Costa. Morumbi’s team decided not to wait any longer for an answer from the Grêmio striker. With that, the Venezuelan Soteldo becomes the big target for the season.

The information was first published by “ge” and confirmed by UOL Sport.

Conversations with Douglas Costa had dragged on since mid-December, when UOL Esporte reported São Paulo’s interest in the player. Negotiation, however, was never easy. With the striker having a high salary by Brazilian standards, the Morumbi team was looking for a partner who could afford part or all of his salary.

In an official note, São Paulo stated that the deadline for a player’s response has expired and, therefore, it went out of business. “São Paulo withdrew from Douglas Costa, who in his career has accumulated outstanding passages for some of the main teams in the world, solely and exclusively because the deadlines established for the negotiation ended today”.

In an interview with “Rádio Gaúcha” on Sunday, the president of Grêmio, Romildo Bolzan, stated that the player’s interest was to remain in the South. “Douglas expressed that he wants to stay at Grêmio. And Grêmio is interested in him staying,” he said .

Douglas Costa’s passage at Grêmio has been marked by controversy. In the final stretch of Brasileirão, when the team from Rio Grande do Sul was trying to escape relegation, the forward asked for release to make a wedding party. In the match against Atlético-MG, which decreed the takedown, Douglas Costa celebrated his giving by making a gesture of “goodbye” to the crowd.

This afternoon, a new controversy was started. The new date for the wedding party was set to take place during the Grêmio pre-season. In an interview with Rádio Gaúcha, soccer vice-president Denis Abrahão denied that any player is released from commitments for an eventual party.

“I wouldn’t even invite them if it were my wedding. I wouldn’t let them go. And it has nothing to do with Douglas Costa. It’s a matter of professionalism, of commitment to the club. Unless on a day off, but I doubt it very much. because I’m off now only after suffering a lot. There will be a lot of partying at work, there will be 30 days of a great pre-season, I don’t give up on that,” he said.