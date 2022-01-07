São Paulo maintains hope for Soteldo, but sees business increasingly difficult | São Paulo

The intention of São Paulo is to have Soteldo for a one-year loan, with an option to purchase 50% of the rights with a fixed value at the end of that period. Soteldo was signed by Toronto in April for around R$34 million, but he didn’t do a good season in the American league.
Due to the Canadian club’s delay in responding to this proposal, Tricolor sees the transfer with some pessimism. The athlete’s salary close to R$ 1 million is also another obstacle.
There is a fear on the part of Soteldo himself about returning to Brazil. The player and his representatives are aware of the financial crisis that São Paulo is going through, and this could be another impasse.
A first contact from São Paulo was rejected by the Canadians when the Brazilians suggested a simple loan – Toronto accepts to negotiate the sale of the rights.
Even in the face of all these negative circumstances, Tricolor does not intend to give up quickly, as it did with Douglas Costa this Thursday.
For now, São Paulo announced Rafinha, Jandrei and Alisson with reinforcements. Patrick is close and is expected to be announced soon.
Rogério Ceni still wants a speed striker and a defender who plays on the left side of the field.
