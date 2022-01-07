São Paulo settles final contract details and prepares Patrick’s announcement | São Paulo

São Paulo finalizes the details of Patrick’s contract, from Internacional, in order to announce the player as the fourth reinforcement for this season.

The Tricolor has already agreed with the athlete a two-year bond and all salary bases. The parties analyze the documentation to sign and make the announcement on the club’s social media and website.

1 of 2 Patrick, Inter — Photo: Pedro H. Tesch/AGIF Patrick, from Inter — Photo: Pedro H. Tesch/AGIF

The official agreement must be made in step with Liziero’s announcement at Inter. The defensive midfielder will be loaned by São Paulo for a year to the club from Rio Grande do Sul and is also in the final stages of the transfer.

It is noteworthy, however, that one negotiation does not depend on the other. They are independent.

Patrick arrives at Tricolor to fill Liziero’s absence. Left-handed, he can play on the left side of the field, either as a second defensive midfielder or as a midfielder.

The hiring of Patrick was an old wish of São Paulo, which tried to involve players in a possible exchange at the beginning of negotiations. Patrick is 29 years old and has been at Inter since 2018. In the last Brasileirão, he played 30 games and one goal

São Paulo has already signed three other athletes for the next season: lateral Rafinha and attacking midfielder Alisson, who were in Grêmio, and goalkeeper Jandrei, Santos’ reserve at last year’s Brazilian Nationals, have arrived.

