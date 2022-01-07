Savings withdrawals exceeded deposits by R$35.4 billion in 2021, says Central Bank | Economy

The Central Bank reported on Thursday (6) that withdrawals from savings accounts exceeded deposits in BRL 35.497 billion in 2021.

In all, according to the institution:

you withdrawals added up to BRL 3.445 trillion;

added up to BRL 3.445 trillion; you deposits totaled R$3.410 trillion.

The net outflow of resources in 2021 represents the third largest in the historical series of the Central Bank, lower only than those registered in 2015 and 2016, when, respectively, withdrawals exceeded deposits by R$53.568 billion and R$40.702 billion.

Savings net capture in 2021 (in R$ billion) Value represents the difference between deposits and withdrawals. When withdrawals exceed deposits, the result is negative. Source: Central Bank

In 2021, savings account registered a positive result (deposits greater than withdrawals) in the months of April, May, June, July and December. In December, deposits exceeded withdrawals by R$7.660 billion.

Between January and March of this year, there was a net withdrawal of R$ 27.542 billion from savings.

The period coincided with the beginning-of-year expenses (IPTU, IPVA, tuition and school supplies) and the lack of payment of emergency aid, which ended in December 2020 and was repaid by the federal government in April 2021.

From August to November, there was another net withdrawal of R$ 32.995 billion from savings, according to data from the Central Bank.

Savings result (in R$ billion) Value represents the difference between deposits and withdrawals. When withdrawals exceed deposits, the result is negative. Source: Central Bank

The negative result in 2021 takes place after the savings account recorded in 2020 the largest net inflow of resources in the historical series, which began in 1995.

In 2020, deposits exceeded withdrawals by R$ 166.310 billion (rounded amount).

In 2020, the deposit of money in savings was boosted by the payment of emergency aid, made in savings accounts opened by Caixa Econômica Federal, and by social isolation, which caused many families to reduce variable expenses.

In 2021, the withdrawal of resources from savings coincides with the reopening of the economy and an increase in the country’s official inflation, measured by the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA).

Inflation from January to November 2021 was 9.26%, eroding the purchasing power of Brazilians. The closed value for the year 2021 will be released by the IBGE next week.