SBT anchor replacement tests positive for Covid and embezzles debut · TV News

Left on call to command the debut of SBT Notícias next Monday (10), Felipe Malta also received a positive diagnosis for Covid-19 and will not be able to present the new newspaper in the lunch range. He still leaves SBT Brasil’s bench — Simone Queiroz is in the news this Thursday (6).

Malta is part of the SBT team in Brasília, but was transferred to São Paulo to cover the embezzlement caused by an outbreak of coronavirus in the newsroom of Silvio Santos’ station. He was presenting the main TV news program in place of Márcia Dantas, who was positive this week.

The journalist was also quoted to head, provisionally, the debut of SBT Notícias, which the network will put on air starting next week. The incumbent anchor, Darlisson Dutra, received a positive diagnosis on Wednesday (5).

THE TV news found that, in addition to Dutra, Malta and Márcia, at least four other journalists have the virus: Daniele Brandi, Mônica Simões, José Luiz Filho and Marcela Munhoz. The reporter Fernannda Trigueiro, who spent her New Year’s Eve off in Bahia, also presents symptoms.

In contact with the report, the press office of SBT said that the station is still working with the prospect that Darlisson Dutra will recover in time to command the new newscast in its debut.

According to the station’s team, the anchor is asymptomatic and, as he does not know when he was contaminated, it is not possible to predict how long it will take for the virus to complete its cycle in the body. It will perform daily tests and, if it has a negative result, it will resume its function.

According to the TV Pop website, SBT worked with Felipe Malta and Isabele Benito (from SBT Rio) as Dutra’s replacements — with the journalist’s diagnosis, the professional must assume the role. The office stressed that there is no possibility of Darlisson Dutra being removed from the newspaper and that, if he is replaced in the premiere, the change will be provisional.