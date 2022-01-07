SBT presenter who suffered cardiac arrest and fainting live is discharged from the ICU · TV News

SBT presenter who had suffered a cardiac arrest and passed out live, Rafael Silva was discharged from the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) this Thursday (6). He is recovering in a room at Hospital Humanitas, in Minas Gerais. The information was disclosed by Kadu Lopes, a colleague of the journalist on TV Alterosa, an affiliate of the channel in the state of Minas Gerais.

Lopes spoke of his friend’s state of health through Stories on Instagram. “Hey guys, I’m bringing you very good news for you who like Rafael Silva here at TV Alterosa, in the south of Minas. Rafa has just left the CTI, was discharged and is in his room at Hospital Humanitas”, celebrated the presenter.

“So, like this, we are very happy because after the scare we had, he and his family will be able to have a little more peace and tranquility. He [vai] to recover better without having all those devices, all that CTI equipment”, added the reporter, who was also a reporter.

“Thank you so much for the prayers, let’s keep praying for our little brother,” concluded Kadu Lopes.

Check out:

live heart attack

At 36, Rafael Silva suffered a heart attack last Monday (3) during the presentation of the newscast Alterosa Alerta. The journalist was rescued by Samu (Mobile Emergency Care Service) and by the Fire Department of the municipality of Varginha, and sent to Hospital Humanitas. He had three more heart attacks.

Deputy for anchor Ademir Santos, Silva presented the police program at lunchtime with normality and the agility that the attraction requires. Suddenly, it was possible to see that he slowed down and fell backwards in the middle of the studio.

At the hospital, Silva was intubated, but was soon extubated, showing a quick recovery. Doctors interviewed by the network ruled out that the sudden illness suffered by the journalist has any connection with the Covid-19 vaccine. Recently, the patient received the third dose of the immunizing agent.