Scholarship holders illegally leak personal data of doctors who advocate childhood vaccinations | Politics

Personal data from three doctors who advocate the vaccination of children against Covid were illegally leaked on the internet in recent days . Information such as the specialist’s telephone number and e-mail address were disseminated to groups from the Ministry of Health.

The case was revealed by journalist Malu Gaspar’s blog in the newspaper “O Globo”. Personal data are contained in the experts’ conflict of interest statements, delivered to the Ministry of Health before they participated in the public hearing on the subject this Tuesday (4).

The delivery of these documents is a common practice in academia for participation in scientific publications, consultancies and public hearings. In them, professionals indicate which companies have already provided services.

As a rule, such conflict of interest statements are made public. The problem in this case is that images of the documents were disclosed in full, without hiding data such as CPF, email and cell phone – which is irregular.

Federal Deputy Bia Kicis (PSL-DF), supporter of President Jair Bolsonaro, admitted to the newspaper that she shared the personal information of specialists in WhatsApp groups.

“I shared it on a zap group of doctors. When they told me at the Ministry of Health that someone had posted it, I immediately asked whoever did it to remove it. But the ministry informed me that the documents would go to the website. That’s why I understood they were public.” , said Bia Kicis to “O Globo”.

Bia Kicis is a retired prosecutor at the Federal District’s Public Ministry and was investigated in the investigation into the production of fake news and threats to authorities that is being processed in the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

Vaccination advocates

The leak hit three doctors:

Isabella Ballalai, vice president of the Brazilian Society of Immunizations;

Marco Aurélio Sáfadi, from the Brazilian Society of Pediatrics, and

Renato Kfouri, director of the Brazilian Society of Immunizations.

The three participated in the public hearing promoted by the Ministry of Health last Tuesday – the day before the ministry confirmed the vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 years and announced that it would not require a prescription or written authorization from their parents.

At the hearing, the three experts presented strong arguments in defense of the immunization of this target audience – a stance contrary to what President Jair Bolsonaro and his supporters have been defending.

One of the injured doctors claims that the leak started during the public hearing. And that, soon after, the three began to receive attacks, intimidating attacks and threats from radical anti-vaccine groups on their social networks.

Ministry did not announce measures

Physicians who had personal data leaked demanded measures from the Ministry of Health.

In a note (read in full below), the extraordinary secretary of Confronting Covid, Rosana Leite de Melo, condemned the irregular disclosure – but did not say what steps will be taken.

In the text, Rosana says that the secretariat “does not condone the disclosure of personal data without the consent of those involved” and that “possible disclosure of said information was improperly

This is not the first time that pocketnarista networks have used personal data leaked on the internet to threaten experts and public health authorities.

On the day that the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) authorized the use of Pfizer’s pediatric vaccine in Brazil, President Jair Bolsonaro himself said on a social network that he would disclose data from the agency’s directors and technicians responsible for the decision.

Bolsonaro was heavily criticized. In the days following the speech, threats to Anvisa’s managers – which had already happened in previous weeks – intensified. The Federal Police has already opened two inquiries to investigate these intimidating messages. See below:

Read below the full note released by the Extraordinary Secretariat for Confronting Covid:

This Extraordinary Secretariat for Confronting Covid-19 (SECOVID/MS), hereby, makes public that it has not authorized or made available for disclosure the document “Declaration of Conflict of Interest” signed by the invited participants for Public Hearing No. 2/2021, held on January 4, 2022, from 10 am to 1 pm, referring to the inclusion of children aged 5 to 11 in the National Plan for Operational Vaccination against Covid-19, I contain the personal data of those involved.

This Secretariat does not agree with the disclosure of personal data without the consent of those involved. Any disclosure of said information was improper.

As pointed out at the public hearing held today, the Declaration of Conflict of Interest, as well as all documentation inherent to this process, with a view to providing total transparency, will be made public after the processing of personal data provided for in the General Data Protection Law Personal (LGPD).