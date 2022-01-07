School material prices can vary up to 381%, says Procon-SP

In preparation for going back to school in 2022, parents and guardians can find different prices for school supplies. In a survey, the Procon-SP (Consumer Protection and Defense Foundation of São Paulo) found a discrepancy of up to 381% in the value of the same product in different resellers.

For the study, the organization analyzed eight sites: Amazon, Americanas, Gimba, Kalunga, Lepok, Livrarias Curitiba, Magazine Luiza and Papelaria Universitária. Only products that existed in at least three of the online stores were considered.

The material with the greatest price variation was the box with 6 colors (90g) of Abelhinhas Soft modeling clay, from the Acrilex brand. On one of the sites, it could be purchased for R$12.99, while the more affordable option would cost R$4.83.

“The price difference is scandalous, consumers need to research before making their purchase”, advised the director of Procon-SP, Fernando Capez.

Procon-SP analyzed prices between December 7th and 10th, 2021, before the turn of the year and the increase in demand to start the 2022 school period.

Compared to the survey done at the end of 2020 in preparation for 2021, an increase of 15.96% in the average price was noted. This was partly attributed to the variation in the IPC-SP (Consumer Price Index of São Paulo) between the two years.

how to save

Fernando Capez, director of Procon-SP, said that consumers should try to shop in large groups to negotiate prices. “It is necessary to join forces and when parents get together, the purchasing power increases a lot,” he said.

“Don’t accept abusive prices, look for other establishments, shop online, but don’t pay more than the average practiced by the market,” he said.

Procon-SP advises taking an inventory of what you already have at home to avoid buying repeated items. Other tips are to exchange books between students from different grades and check if the store offers discounts on some form of payment, such as cash, debit and credit.