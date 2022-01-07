Scientists name a tree in honor of Leonardo DiCaprio

Dr. Randall Mindy, of don’t look up, would be proud of this honor. According to Variety, a tropical tree discovered in the Ebo forest in Cameroon was named after the actor. Leonardo DiCaprio.

According to the publication, scientists from the British Botanical Garden in Kew, a facility located west of London, announced the news. beyond the tree Uvariopsis Dicaprio, more than 200 other new plant species were also named by the research team last Thursday (6).

The tree in honor of the actor is 4 meters tall and has a trunk of large yellow-green flowers.

the winner of oscar he is well known in Hollywood for his commitment to environmental conservation. Also in 2020, DiCaprio joined the organization “Re:wild” to prevent the cutting of more than 68,000 hectares of forests for the production of wood, and in his own Oscar speech in 2016, the actor seized the moment. to protest global warming.

Currently, the star can be seen on the scene in don’t look up, new movie from Adam McKay to the Netflix.

Last Tuesday (4), the film’s director and screenwriter tweeted that he was “simply baffled” with the success of the film, current record holder on the streaming platform, starring diCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep and more.

The film tells the story of a pair of scientists (DiCaprio and Lawrence) who discover a gigantic comet on a collision course with Earth. When they try to warn the US President (Streep) and the public, however, they are greeted with disbelief and disregard.

don’t look up is available for streaming on Netflix.

