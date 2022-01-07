Screaming, fright and crying: female passenger films accident in which the plane left the runway – Prism

A female passenger aboard the British Aerospace Jetstream 3101, which left runway 07 after landing at Juan Manuel Gálvez International Airport, on the island of Roatán, Honduras, filmed the entire action.

“Oh, I hit my head,” exclaims the woman who was filming at the time.

The accident was reported here on the Blog hours after the event, last Tuesday (4).

“Look what a danger,” she says as she continues her accident record.

It is possible to hear the voices of other frightened passengers, including children, aboard the aircraft.

“Calm down, calm down”, asks a male voice, while some female passengers cry.

“What happened, what happened?” the woman asks several times.

The aircraft, with registration number HR-AYY, operated by Línea Aérea Nacional de Honduras SA (LANHSA), landed at 13:00 local time (19:00 Zulu) after suffering a failure in the right main landing gear.

The crew was unable to maintain control of the aircraft and, moments after touching the asphalt, they left the runway.

Despite the big scare, no one was hurt.

