see 50 best selling cars of 2021

The shortage of semiconductors changed the Brazilian market in 2021. After seven years of domination by Chevrolet It’s from Onix compact hatch, we have new champions among the best selling cars. The overall leadership was already known even before the end of the year: the Fiat Strada it gave no chances to rivals and was isolated at the top of the ranking with almost 110,000 licensed units, a difference of more than 30,000 in relation to the Toro pickup. On the other hand, the fight for second place was defined in the last days of December, with the Hyundai HB20 and Fiat Argo in a dispute fierce.

With a minimal but decisive distance, the hatch of the South Korean brand was, for the first time, the most famous car in the country, with a total of 86,455 deliveries. A memorable victory for the hatchback made in Piracicaba (SP), which has always been runner-up to the Chevrolet Onix. Thus, the Fiat Argo took third place overall, with 84,644 units sold. But it is important to say that this was only possible because the Onix was out of production for almost six months due to lack of chips. Still, the Chevrolet hatch was among the five best-selling models of 2021.

Disclosure/Hyundai

Among SUVs, history repeats itself. THE Renegade Jeep started last year after Chevrolet Tracker and Volkswagen T-Cross. However, the two brands were the most affected by the lack of electronic components. Therefore, the SUVs had their production stopped and ran out of steam. So, the Jeep model took advantage of the situation to isolate itself among the best-selling SUVs. Thus, it managed to conquer the first place in the segment and the fourth position in the general ranking, with 73,913 units.

race in recovery

With the lack of chips, Chevrolet suffered a severe blow in Brazil. For six months, the General Motors stopped the Gravataí factory, in Rio Grande do Sul. Chevrolet Onix and the Onix Plus sedan went out of production and began to be out of stock. Which, consequently, caused sales to plummet dramatically. However, GM did recover some sales with the return of operations, and impressively, the Onix finished 2021 in fifth place overall.

already the Volkswagen, who also took long breaks in production, was unable to catch up. To give you an idea, the only model of the brand that appears in the top 10 is the hatch goal, which will be permanently discontinued by the end of this year. The popular came to overtake second place, Argo, in November, but without great expectations.

Vagner Aquino/Jornal do Carro

Another popular model that surprised was the furniture. Fiat’s subcompact came to lead the ranking of best sellers, but was in ninth place, its best position since its debut in 2016. However, even falling a lot, the hatch was ahead of the Hyundai Crete, which went on to lead the SUV category in November, and came in tenth.

THEthe 10 best selling cars 2021