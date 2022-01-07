See how São Paulo plans to adjust to pay Soteldo’s salaries

The negotiation between São Paulo and striker Soteldo may have news in the coming days. After trying a simple loan by the player and seeing the proposal rejected, the São Paulo board now sent a new offer, also on loan, but with an option to buy a fixed value.

ALSO READ: Estafe de Soteldo responds that player is in no hurry and focuses on Toronto

Members of the São Paulo board see the deal with the Venezuelan as difficult, due to both the conviction of the Canadian team and the high salary of Soteldo.

The engineering to make this player viable is similar to the attempt made by Douglas Costa. With a serious financial crisis, São Paulo hopes to settle with a partner that accepts to pay all or, at least, a good part of the player’s salaries. So far, 10 players have already left the São Paulo squad. The trend is for this number to increase until the beginning of Paulistão.

As for the gremista, Soteldo’s salary would be paid by the company Socios.com. Since October, when the investor entered into a partnership in the club for Fan Token, Casares began to sew up the possibility of being able to count on the company for future hires.

With a contract until 2025, the Venezuelan receives a salary between US$4 million and US$4.5 million gross per season, ranging between R$21 million and R$24 million at the current rate, or approximately R$2 million per month.

In Canada, Soteldo played 26 games, having scored just four goals. In addition, the athlete distributed six assists in that period.

São Paulo, Soteldo, Salaries, Company, SPFC