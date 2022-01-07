See the most recommended real estate funds by analysts in January

Properties

The year 2021 was a difficult year for the real estate funds (FIIs). There was an increase in the interest rate – which went from 2% to 9.25% at the end of the year -, acceleration of inflation, new restrictions caused by the pandemic and, to make matters worse, the threat of taxation of income from real estate funds.

All of this negatively affected B3’s main real estate fund index (B3SA3), the IFIX, which closed for the second consecutive year in the negative, recording 2.28% of losses throughout 2021. This despite the last month having registered strong gains – with an increase of 8.78% in December.

For 2022, the scenario is still challenging. The interest rate should maintain its cycle of highs up to 11.5%, estimates the market, with a worsening of the political scenario due to the election year. Added to these factors are the increase in cases of Covid-19 with the Ômicron variant and the wave of rising interest rates on the international scene.

In a recommended portfolio for January, XP Investimentos analysts declare their preferences for real estate funds with a more defensive nature, that is, Receivables FIIs and logistical assets. They also point out that the shopping centers and corporate slabs segments should remain under more pressure in the short term, impacting their dividends.

However, the discounted price of many assets in corporate slabs, shopping centers and fund of funds, which trade below book value, represents an opportunity for capital gains in the medium and long term and appear in the recommended portfolios for January.

Real estate fund recommendation in January

THE Suno News compiled the recommendation of six brokers to verify which real estate funds appear most among the nominations for the month of January. THE Bresco Logistics (BRCO11) stood out, with four recommendations out of the six analyzed.

Altogether, more than 30 FIIs were remembered by the different analysis houses. The Notícias compilation shows the assets that appeared in at least two recommended portfolios.

ticker Background Segment Recommendations BRCO11 Bresco Logistics Logistics 4 BTLG11 BTG Pactual Logistics Logistics 3 VISC11 Vinci Shopping Centers shopping centers 3 RECR11 Real Estate Receivables REC Receivables two RBRR11 RBR High Grade Income Receivables two CPTS11 Captaincy Securities II Receivables two VILG11 Vinci Logistics Logistics two

Logistics and Receivables are preferred

Although it is possible to see more options in the shopping mall, corporate and hybrid segments among the January 2022 portfolios, real estate logistics and receivables funds continue to stand out.

Specialists point out that the demand for logistics warehouses should continue this year. The expansion movement that started in 2020 is here to stay, so that the sector is seen as defensive in the REIT portfolios.

Bresco Logística, the fund most recommended by analysts, has 11 assets in its portfolio, has 0% vacancy and R$ 141 million in estimated annual revenue. Among its tenants are companies with good credit rating and known in the market such as Pão de Açúcar (PCAR3), Magazine Luiza (MGLU3), Natura (NTCO3) and Mercado Livre (MELI34).

In the case of receivables funds, the papers are considered defensive because they are an alternative for diversification and risk mitigation by investors. This is because, in a macroeconomic scenario of high inflation and high interest rates, the risk-return ratio for funds linked to the IGP-M, IPCA and CDI is seen as more attractive.

In 2021, receivables funds were the only FII category to record a positive return, up 11.3%.

FII segment Return in 2021 Receivables 11.30% hybrids -3.10% Logistics -6.30% shopping centers -6.40% corporate slabs -15.60% Funds of Funds -15.80% IFIX -2.28%

Invest carefully in real estate funds

Before any investment in stocks or real estate funds Importantly, paying off debt and making an emergency reserve must always be the priority. Analysts at SUNO Research always stress that it is necessary to save money first and then invest, and never get into debt to invest or invest in debt. This article is not an investment recommendation.