see who are the dancers in the program

Fausto Silva will debut on the Band on the 17th, the same day as the new season of “BBB” on Globo. Today, the network announced all 30 members of the ballet that will accompany the presenter.

At the turn of the new year, Faustão showed with Anne Lottermann and his son João Guilherme the attractions of the daily program.

Of the cast, at least nine dancers had already accompanied Fausto Silva since “Domingão do Faustão” on Globo, like Mayara Araújo, who has been with him for about eight years.

familiar faces

Model and Miss São Bernardo do Campo 2018, Amanda Malaquias has been in Faustão’s ballet for three years.

Amanda Malaquias

Amanda Malaquias

Image: Disclosure/Communication Band

It is almost the same period as that of the journalism student Carol Amaral.

Carol Amaral

Carol Amaral

Image: Disclosure/Communication Band

Nicole Navarro — who “dreams” of doing journalism — has been there since 2018.

Nicole Navarro

Nicole Navarro

Image: Disclosure/Communication Band

Gabriela Baltazar has been there for five.

Gabriela Baltazar

Gabriela Baltazar

Image: Disclosure/Communication Band

The ballet will feature stylist Yasmin Marinho;

Yasmin Marine

Yasmin Marine

Image: Disclosure/Communication Band

The drum muse of the Morro da Casa Verde samba school, Paula Santos.

Paula Santos

Paula Santos

Image: Disclosure/Communication Band

In ballet since 2019, Emanuelle Pamplona has a degree in administration.

Emanuelle Pamplona

Emanuelle Pamplona

Image: Disclosure/Communication Band

In addition to them, the actress Stella Abreu was also confirmed, who has participated since 2017.

Stella Abreu

Stella Abreu

Image: Disclosure/Communication Band

All of them have less time with the company than Mayara Araújo, who has been with them for almost eight years.

Mayara Araújo

Mayara Araújo

Image: Disclosure/Communication Band

Besides them, other names will be in the ballet.

Bárbara Brito, studying for a degree in theater

Barbara Brito

Barbara Brito

Image: Disclosure/Communication Band

Barbara Perbone, physical education teacher

Barbara Perbone

Barbara Perbone

Image: Disclosure/Communication Band

Bia Michelle, children’s ballet teacher

Bia Michelle

Bia Michelle

Image: Disclosure/Communication Band

Bibi Jesuíno, tiktoker

Bibi Jesuino

Bibi Jesuino

Image: Disclosure/Communication Band

Bruna Santos, model and ballet teacher

Bruna Santos

Bruna Santos

Image: Disclosure/Communication Band

Carol Alves, journalist

Carol Alves

Carol Alves

Image: Disclosure/Communication Band

Inaê Barros, advanced boxer

Inae Barros

Inae Barros

Image: Disclosure/Communication Band

Juliana Acácio, ballet teacher and nutritionist

Juliana Acácio

Juliana Acácio

Image: Disclosure/Communication Band

Késsia Luiza, dancer and model

Kessia Luiza

Kessia Luiza

Image: Disclosure/Communication Band

Larissa Lannes, dancer and model

Larissa Lannes

Larissa Lannes

Image: Disclosure/Communication Band

Luiza Caldi, dentist

Luiza Caldi

Luiza Caldi

Image: Disclosure/Communication Band

Madu Fraga, studying law

Madu Fraga

Madu Fraga

Image: Disclosure/Communication Band

Natacha Horana, actress

Natacha Horana

Natacha Horana

Image: Disclosure/Communication Band

Nathalia Ramos, dancer

Nathalia Ramos

Nathalia Ramos

Image: Disclosure/Communication Band

Sabrina Scherer, model

Sabrina Scherer

Sabrina Scherer

Image: Disclosure/Communication Band

Stephanie Paula, journalism student, writer and actress

Stephanie Paula

Stephanie Paula

Image: Disclosure/Communication Band

Tainá Moraes, model

Taina Moraes

Taina Moraes

Image: Disclosure/Communication band

Taís Moraes, graduated in administration and twin sister of Tainá Moraes

Taís Moraes

Taís Moraes

Image: Disclosure/Communication Band

Tati Scarletti, journalism student

tati scarletti

tati scarletti

Image: Disclosure/Communication Band

Thainara Latenik, former volleyball player and drum queen

Thainara Latenik

Thainara Latenik

Image: Disclosure/Communication Band

Yanca Guimarães, dancer and actress

Yanca Guimaraes

Yanca Guimaraes

Image: Disclosure/Communication Band

