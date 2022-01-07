see who are the dancers in the program

Fausto Silva will debut on the Band on the 17th, the same day as the new season of “BBB” on Globo. Today, the network announced all 30 members of the ballet that will accompany the presenter.
At the turn of the new year, Faustão showed with Anne Lottermann and his son João Guilherme the attractions of the daily program.
Of the cast, at least nine dancers had already accompanied Fausto Silva since “Domingão do Faustão” on Globo, like Mayara Araújo, who has been with him for about eight years.
familiar faces
Model and Miss São Bernardo do Campo 2018, Amanda Malaquias has been in Faustão’s ballet for three years.
It is almost the same period as that of the journalism student Carol Amaral.
Nicole Navarro — who “dreams” of doing journalism — has been there since 2018.
Gabriela Baltazar has been there for five.
The ballet will feature stylist Yasmin Marinho;
The drum muse of the Morro da Casa Verde samba school, Paula Santos.
In ballet since 2019, Emanuelle Pamplona has a degree in administration.
In addition to them, the actress Stella Abreu was also confirmed, who has participated since 2017.
All of them have less time with the company than Mayara Araújo, who has been with them for almost eight years.
Besides them, other names will be in the ballet.
Bárbara Brito, studying for a degree in theater
Barbara Perbone, physical education teacher
Bia Michelle, children’s ballet teacher
Bibi Jesuíno, tiktoker
Bruna Santos, model and ballet teacher
Carol Alves, journalist
Inaê Barros, advanced boxer
Juliana Acácio, ballet teacher and nutritionist
Késsia Luiza, dancer and model
Larissa Lannes, dancer and model
Luiza Caldi, dentist
Madu Fraga, studying law
Natacha Horana, actress
Nathalia Ramos, dancer
Sabrina Scherer, model
Stephanie Paula, journalism student, writer and actress
Tainá Moraes, model
Taís Moraes, graduated in administration and twin sister of Tainá Moraes
Tati Scarletti, journalism student
Thainara Latenik, former volleyball player and drum queen
Yanca Guimarães, dancer and actress