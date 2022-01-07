SFV: Robinho is accused of gang rape; player belies | sports

Street Figher V (SFV) player Robson “Robinho” was accused this Thursday of carrying out a gang rape. The denunciation of the alleged crime came this afternoon through one of the great names of the fighting game community, Raphael “Zenith”. The winner of the eSports Brazil 2020 Award posted a live clip of the accused in which he would have admitted to getting a woman drunk and taking her to have sex with more than eight men.

In an exclusive interview with ge, Robinho denies the charges. The Street Fighter athlete confirms the relationship with the woman and says that the relationship took place about 25 years ago. He claims to have played a joke on the clip taken from the live and says it was taken out of context.

— That was a story I made up right away, out of the blue. That thing about drinking doesn’t even exist. People are (sic) distorting the whole story — explains Robinho to ge.

Watch the excerpt from the live in which Robinho would have confessed to the crime

The video posted by Zenith would have been taken from a live Robinho held on December 27, 2021. In it, the player explains how he got revenge on a girlfriend. He says that he “gave presents” to the woman and that one day he was told by a cousin that she was with other men.

As a form of revenge, Robinho would have taken the woman out and, when she was already drunk, he took her into a “shack” and carried out the alleged gang rape with eight other men. The next day, the woman complained and was again called a “slut” by the esports athlete.

— I took this girl (sic) one weekend and I said: “She’s fucked in my hand.” We went to the rally, got drunk, got drunk. I took her… I said, “Let’s go to a scheme over there.” She said, “Let’s go”.

I took her to the shack, called eight crazy people and said today she’s going to be screwed too. bro, she broke up all over

“Zoei, everyone did.” That day, I freaked out. Then the next day, (she asks) “why did you do that?” I don’t know what… Why did you do that? You’re a millstone (sic) bitch, girl – says Robinho in the video.

During the interview with the ge, Robinho reveals that the relationship happened when he was still 13 and the girl, 15. He also says that the part where he discovered the betrayals through his cousin was real. However, from the moment he talks about the “role” in which she would be drunk, the story was created by her own head during the live.

A foreign story that doesn’t even exist, something I said in the joke, now they’re accusing me of something that was said in jest – Robinho vents.

After the repercussion of the video and the complaint this Thursday, the Patoz Team organization informed the player’s dismissal. In early December, Robinho had already been involved in another controversy with Zenith. The Street Fighter athlete reportedly commented in a publication by the PeB 2020 winner stating that he would not be vaccinated against Covid-19. He later reported it to be a “joke”.

Robinho is qualified for the Capcom Cup VIII, which will be held in February this year. In November 2021, the player launched a kit to help with travel costs to the international tournament, the main competitive circuit in the sport. The champion of the last CPT Premier event in South America now complains of “evil” and says they want to eliminate him from the championship.

— Now I’m sad because people are already mean to it. Wanting to harm me with it, even canceling me from the Capcom Cup – concluded.