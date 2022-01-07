Shooting at a show by Maiara & Maraisa leaves five injured. See images

Maiara & Maraisa performed this Thursday night (6/1) on the anniversary of Angra dos Reis in a show for over 100,000 people. But the presentation was not marked by the duo’s successes, but by widespread confusion and even a shootout in which five people were injured.

According to information from the Military Police obtained by the SBT, a 21-year-old woman was shot in the left foot and was rescued by people at the scene. Four other people were also injured: one in serious condition after being shot in the neck; another was hit in the leg and two more people were taken to the Japuiba Municipal Hospital.

The Angra dos Reis Police Station is investigating the case and found out that it all started with a fight between rival factions. But what also caught the attention was that while the general confusion was going on in the crowd, the announcer of the event ignored what had happened and asked who had enjoyed the show by the sertanejas. See images:

