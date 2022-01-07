Sidney Poitier dies aged 94 and artists lament: ‘Pioneer’, ‘graceful’, ‘beautiful’ | Movie theater

Sidney Poitier, the first black man to win the Oscar for Best Actor, died aged 94. On social media, artists mourned the actor’s death.
“If you wanted the sky, I would write in the sky in letters that would reach a thousand feet high. To you with love. Sir Sidney Poitier RIP He showed us how to reach for the stars. My condolences to his family and to all of us too. ”
“Sidney Poitier. What a striking actor. Unique. What a handsome, gracious, warm, and genuinely real man. RIP, Sir. With love.”
“Around this time, last year, Cicely Tyson was launching her book and promoting it. I had no idea she would pass away right away. Now, I wake up this morning to a phone call that Sidney Poitier has passed away… everything What I can say is that my heart broke somewhere else. The grace and class this man demonstrated throughout his life, the example he set for me, not only as a black but as a human being, will never be forgotten. there is a man in this business who has been more of a guiding star to me than Sidney Poitier. I will never forget to invite him and Cicely to fly to South Africa with me. Being selfish, I wanted to hold them captive for the hours of travel while I literally sat at your feet and listened to your wisdom and experiences. It was life changing. All I can say is thank you for your life, thank you for your example and thank you for your amazing gift. But most of all, thank you for be willing to share YOU to make us better air.”
“Sidney Poitier, the first black man to win an Oscar, died at age 94. The star of ‘Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner’ and ‘Lilies of the Field’, for which he won Best Actor, was a pioneer who will make him die lamented by so many for whom he opened the doors of Hollywood.”
“Until I can properly praise him later. Heartbroken. I exist because of him. He paved the way for actors like me. I am eternally grateful.”
Piers Morgan, presenter
“RIP Sidney Poitier, 94. When he responded to an ad for actors, as an illiterate young man, the theater owner scoffed: ‘It’s going to be a dishwasher.’ Sidney was already a dishwasher. Wounded by the mockery, he vowed to prove that was wrong. He became the first black man to win the Oscar for Best Actor.”
“Sidney Poitier, a former Disney board member, was the most dignified man I have ever met. Imposing, gentle, passionate, daring…totally special.”