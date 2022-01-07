Sidney Poitier dies aged 94 and artists lament: ‘Pioneer’, ‘graceful’, ‘beautiful’ | Movie theater

“Around this time, last year, Cicely Tyson was launching her book and promoting it. I had no idea she would pass away right away. Now, I wake up this morning to a phone call that Sidney Poitier has passed away… everything What I can say is that my heart broke somewhere else. The grace and class this man demonstrated throughout his life, the example he set for me, not only as a black but as a human being, will never be forgotten. there is a man in this business who has been more of a guiding star to me than Sidney Poitier. I will never forget to invite him and Cicely to fly to South Africa with me. Being selfish, I wanted to hold them captive for the hours of travel while I literally sat at your feet and listened to your wisdom and experiences. It was life changing. All I can say is thank you for your life, thank you for your example and thank you for your amazing gift. But most of all, thank you for be willing to share YOU to make us better air.”