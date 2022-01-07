Sidney Poitier, first black actor to win the Oscar dies – 01/07/2022 – Illustrated

American actor and filmmaker Sidney Poitier died, aged 94. The death was confirmed by the British newspaper The Mirror, this Friday (7), but the cause has not yet been disclosed.

With a career spanning more than seven decades, Poitier gained notoriety by becoming the first black actor to win an Oscar, at a time when the United States still had several racial segregation laws and when Hollywood cared little for diversity on screen. . The award, for best actor, was for the film “Uma Voz nas Sombras”, from 1963.

In it, Poitier lived as a handyman who helps a group of nuns who want to build a chapel in the middle of the desert. Directed by Ralph Nelson.

The Oscar for best actor came 25 years after Hattie McDaniel became the first black woman to win an acting statuette for “Gone With the Wind.” After Poitier, it took nearly two decades for another black man to win an Oscar for acting, and nearly 40 years for Denzel Washington to win in the same category.

Among the films Poitier starred in are Stanley Kramer’s Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner, Norman Jewison’s “In the Heat of Night”, Michael Caton-Jones’s “The Jackal” and “The Sun Will Shine Again” , by Daniel Petrie.

In addition to acting, Poitier also directed the films “Happened on a Saturday”, from 1974, “Crazy to Dar Nó”, from 1980, and “Hanky ​​Panky, Uma Duo em Apuros”, from 1982.

In one of his autobiographies, “A Life Far Beyond Expectations”, the actor says that his mother sought help from a psychic to find out what would happen to him —Poitier was born prematurely and far from a hospital, in 1927, at a time when prejudice against blacks was violent in the US.

“He will grow and travel to almost every corner of the world. He will walk alongside kings. He will be rich and famous,” the seer would have said, according to the work, which came out in Brazil in 2010.

Poitier had a poor and simple childhood in the Bahamas. As a teenager, he joined the army to escape the cold and hunger. Then he worked as a dishwasher for years, until his fate was diverted to a selection of actors.

It did very poorly on the test, as was to be expected. But the producer’s dismissal only made him more determined to enter the art scene.

He made his first film, “Hate is Blind,” at the age of 23, and was paid about $3,000 for the role. With his “little fortune”, he returned to his parents’ house for the first time in eight years, when his mother, without news, thought he was dead.

When he won his second Oscar, in 2002, for his work as a whole, he said that the award was “the maximum [risos]. Films with black people were not made. But there were those who saw humanity as a family and not as masters and slaves. I was chosen for the role of a black doctor [em “O Ódio É Cego’]. With that, Joseph L. Mankiewicz inspired people around the world. We had a segregationist democracy, which did not allow blacks to participate in society. It was a residue of slavery.”

Poiter’s death was confirmed by Foreign Minister Fred Mitchell, according to The Mirror.

Bahamas Prime Minister Chester Cooper paid tribute to Poitier. “I went into a conflict of feelings, of sadness and celebration, when I found out that Sidney Poitier had died. I felt sad that he would no longer be here to tell us how important he is, but I celebrated how much he did to show the world that those who have the humblest origins can change the world. We’ve lost an icon; a hero, a mentor, a warrior, a national treasure.”

Jeffrey Wright, an American actor and producer who also has a background in political science, wrote on Twitter that Poitier was “incomparable”. “He was a beautiful man, kind, caring and grand.”